* Gold steady after 1.4 percent overnight drop
* Coming up: U.S. Initial Weekly jobless claims at 1230 GMT
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, May 8 Gold was trading below $1,300
on Thursday, following its biggest drop in three weeks, as its
safe-haven appeal dimmed on signs of easing tensions in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called on pro-Moscow
separatists in Ukraine to postpone a vote on secession just five
days before it was to be held, potentially pulling Ukraine back
from the brink of violent dismemberment.
In what could be a breakthrough in the worst crisis between
East and West since the Cold War, Putin also announced he was
pulling Russian troops back from the Ukrainian border.
Much of gold's 7 percent gains this year has been from
geopolitical tensions over Ukraine. Gold is often bought as a
safe-haven investment at times of economic and political
uncertainty.
"The outlook for gold from here is dependent on how things
evolve in Ukraine," said Barnabas Gan, an analyst at OCBC Bank.
"We are still bearish on gold prices and expect prices to be
$1,150 by year-end on expectations that the Ukraine situation
will not blow up," he said.
Spot gold edged up slightly to $1,291.55 an ounce by
0624 GMT, after losing 1.4 percent on Wednesday - its biggest
one-day drop since April 15. U.S. gold also stabilized
after a similar drop overnight.
"The negative momentum built up overnight is likely to skew
market sentiments towards the bears. The lacklustre rebound this
morning testifies to the lack of meaningful buying interest even
after an impulsive plunge," Phillip Futures said in a note.
Bullion was also affected by gains in stocks after comments
from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
A slumping housing market and geopolitical tensions risk
undermining the U.S. economy and bear close watching by the Fed,
the central bank's chief said in a testimony to Congress, adding
that the economy was still in need of lots of support given the
"considerable slack" in the labour market.
In the physical markets, gold premiums in top buyer China
steadied near $2.50 an ounce on Thursday.
PRICES AT 0624 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1291.55 2.61 0.2
Spot silver 19.24 -0.06 -0.31
Spot platinum 1432.75 4.15 0.29
Spot palladium 799.75 4.25 0.53
Comex gold 1291.6 2.7 0.21
Comex silver 19.295 -0.047 -0.24
Euro 1.3914
DXY 79.197
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies, Richard
Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu)