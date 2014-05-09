SINGAPORE, May 9 Gold prices were steady early on Friday supported by geopolitical tensions in Ukraine, with investors eyeing fund flows and Asian physical demand for further cues. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,288.51 an ounce by 0022 GMT. The metal is down 0.9 percent for the week - its second straight weekly decline. * Pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine ignored a public call by Russian President Vladimir Putin to postpone a referendum on self-rule, declaring they would go ahead on Sunday with a vote that could lead to war. * The decision, which contradicted the conciliatory tone set by Putin just a day earlier, caused consternation in the West, which fears the referendum will tear Ukraine apart. * Physical demand in Asia has been muted in recent weeks and investors are hoping lower prices would lure consumers, especially in top buyer China. * In mining news, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has rejected a request from activists in Peru to recommend revoking Newmont Mining Corp's licenses to build a massive gold mine, Peru's justice ministry said. * Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest producer of the metal said it would ask its striking South African employees to vote by text message this week on its latest wage offer and whether they wanted to return to work. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar gained against the euro on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank might act to stem falling inflation at its June meeting, erasing the dollar's earlier fall to a 2-1/2 year low. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China Producer prices April 0130 China Consumer prices April 0600 Germany Trade data March 0645 France Budget balance March 0800 Italy Industrial output March PRICES AT 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1288.51 -0.49 -0.04 Spot silver 19.13 0 0 Spot platinum 1430.4 -2 -0.14 Spot palladium 800.15 -0.35 -0.04 Comex gold 1288.9 1.2 0.09 Comex silver 19.16 0.022 0.11 Euro 1.3835 DXY 79.457 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)