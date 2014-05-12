SINGAPORE, May 12 Gold fell to its lowest in a
week on Monday as the euro hovered near a one-month low on fears
of policy action from the European Central Bank, shrugging off
safe-haven demand from escalating violence in Ukraine.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.5 percent to $1,282.50 an ounce
by 0028 GMT, after dropping for two straight weeks. It fell to a
one-week low of $1,279.60 earlier in the session.
* The euro has lost more than 1 percent since Thursday when
Mario Draghi said the bank was ready to take action next month
should updated inflation forecasts merit it. A stronger dollar
in turn makes bullion more expensive for holders of other
currencies.
* Investors seemed to ignore weekend developments in
Ukraine, where pro-Moscow rebels declared a resounding victory
in a referendum on self-rule for eastern Ukraine, with some
saying that meant independence and others eventual union with
Russia as fighting flared in a conflict increasingly out of
control.
* Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets
in gold futures and options for the second time in two weeks, as
rising geopolitical tensions in Ukraine increased bullion's
safe-haven appeal, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission on Friday.
* Gold imports in India, the second-biggest consumer of
bullion, fell 74 percent in April to $1.76 billion from a year
earlier.
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street's blue chips set a record close in a
lackluster session on Friday while the U.S. dollar strengthened
against the euro and Japanese yen.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Economy watchers poll April
1800 U.S. Federal budget April
PRICES AT 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1282.5 -6.52 -0.51
Spot silver 19.07 -0.04 -0.21
Spot platinum 1420.7 -1.92 -0.13
Spot palladium 796 -1.38 -0.17
Comex gold 1283 -4.6 -0.36
Comex silver 19.085 -0.036 -0.19
Euro 1.3757
DXY 79.881
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)