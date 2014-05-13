SINGAPORE, May 13 Gold held on to overnight
gains on Tuesday as simmering tensions in Ukraine stoked its
safe-haven appeal, but the metal was at risk of falling back on
weak physical demand and bullion-fund outflows.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,295.40 an ounce
by 0013 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent on Monday. The metal
traded in a wide range in the previous session, climbing at one
point to $1,303.80 before giving back some gains.
* Pro-Moscow rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine called for
their region to become part of Russia, a day after staging a
referendum on self-rule, although Moscow stopped short of
endorsing their bid for annexation.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 2.39 tonnes to
780.46 tonnes on Monday - the first outflow since May 2.
* The nature of flows in the fund tends to impact gold
prices as the fund is considered a good measure of investor
sentiment due to the size of its holdings.
* Physical demand across Asia, the biggest consumer of gold,
has been weak due to volatile prices and muted buying interest.
* Among other precious metals, platinum climbed for a
second session as violence in striking South African mines
threatened to impact supply.
* One South African miner was killed on Monday and three
others died over the weekend in violence at strike-hit platinum
mines, police said, threatening Lonmin's hopes to end
South Africa's longest and most costly labour stoppage.
MARKET NEWS
* Global equity markets surged on Monday, with the Dow
industrials and S&P 500 hitting record closing highs, as Wall
Street advanced in a broad rally spurred by strong corporate
results and an improving economic outlook.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 China Industrial output April
0530 China Retail sales April
0530 China Urban investment April
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment May
1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism April
1230 U.S. Import prices April
1230 U.S. Export prices April
1230 U.S. Retail sales April
1400 U.S. Business inventories March
PRICES AT 0013 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1295.4 0.1 0.01
Spot silver 19.5 0 0
Spot platinum 1433.77 1.72 0.12
Spot palladium 801.25 -1.65 -0.21
Comex gold 1295.6 -0.2 -0.02
Comex silver 19.545 0.002 0.01
Euro 1.3755
DXY 79.904
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
