SINGAPORE, May 14 Platinum and palladium retained on Wednesday sharp gains made overnight on worries that increasing labour tensions in major producer South Africa could hurt supply, while gold edged up on escalating violence in Ukraine. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,295.00 an ounce by 0019 GMT. The metal is often seen as a safe-haven investment at times of political uncertainty. * Pro-Russian separatists ambushed Ukrainian troops on Tuesday, killing seven in the heaviest loss of life for government forces in a single clash since Kiev sent soldiers to put down a rebellion in the country's east. * With the uprising and Russia's annexation of Crimea poisoning East-West relations, Moscow retaliated against U.S. sanctions by hitting aerospace projects, including refusing to extend the life of the International Space Station, a showcase of post-Cold War cooperation. * Platinum rose about 1 percent in the previous session to its highest in a month, while palladium also rose that much to a one-week high. * South Africa sent more police to the platinum belt on Tuesday to protect miners who have decided to ditch a 16-week strike that has halted 40 percent of normal global output and dented already sluggish growth in Africa's most advanced economy. * Hundreds of stick-wielding miners barricaded roads and torched roadside vegetable stalls near Lonmin's South African platinum mine on Tuesday, in an attempt to block fellow strikers from breaking rank and going back to work. * South Africa is the top producer of platinum and second biggest producer of palladium after Russia. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares inched up on Wednesday, while the euro wobbled close to five-week lows on heightened speculation of more European Central Bank stimulus next month. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Industrial production March 1230 U.S. Producer prices final April PRICES AT 0019 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1295 2.26 0.17 Spot silver 19.51 0.03 0.15 Spot platinum 1448 0.9 0.06 Spot palladium 813 0 0 Comex gold 1295.4 0.6 0.05 Comex silver 19.565 0.018 0.09 Euro 1.3701 DXY 80.11 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)