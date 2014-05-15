SINGAPORE, May 15 Palladium and platinum looked likely to extend a three-day rally on Thursday as labour tensions rose in major producer South Africa, threatening to further impact supply from a 16-week strike. Gold held on to overnight gains that pushed it above the key $1,300-an-ounce level, supported by geopolitical uncertainty in Ukraine and technical buying. FUNDAMENTALS * Palladium was steady at $824.90 an ounce by 0026 GMT, after gaining over 1 percent to a 2-1/2 year high in the previous session. Platinum edged up 0.1 percent to $1,476.50 after rising to its highest since March on Wednesday. * Spot gold was little changed at $1,306.05, near a 1-week high, after gaining nearly 1 percent overnight. * South Africa's longest and costliest strike ever, has taken a violent turn in recent days, with four platinum miners killed as more employees try to report for work at the world's top producers. * South Africa's police minister vowed to crack down on violence against miners trying to return to work and arrest "within hours" strikers that he said were behind a campaign of intimidation. * South Africa is the world's top platinum producer and second-biggest palladium producer after Russia. * The 117-year old London silver price benchmark - or fix - will cease on Aug. 14, its operator said, as regulatory scrutiny of price-setting intensifies across markets. * The collapse of the historic silver price benchmark could soon result in an electronic alternative, with technology providers already checking ways to offer a transparent price setting mechanism. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Benchmark government bond yields in the United States and Germany dropped on Wednesday after sources told Reuters a European Central Bank rate cut next month is "more or less a done deal," while U.S. stocks fell from record highs. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Preliminary Q1 GDP 0900 Euro zone Preliminary Q1 GDP 0900 Euro zone Final inflation April 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Consumer prices April 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing May 1315 U.S. Industrial output April 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index May 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index May PRICES AT 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1306.05 1.05 0.08 Spot silver 19.74 0.02 0.1 Spot platinum 1476.5 2 0.14 Spot palladium 824.9 0.7 0.08 Comex gold 1306.2 0.3 0.02 Comex silver 19.81 0.035 0.18 Euro 1.3718 DXY 80.033 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)