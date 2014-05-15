* Platinum, palladium steady after 3-day rally * South African police vow to crackdown on violence against miners * Gold stays above $1,300, Chinese buying eases (Adds detail, updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, May 15 Palladium and platinum eased slightly on Thursday as investors took profits, but largely held gains from a three-day rally spurred by rising labour tensions in major producer South Africa. Gold also slipped but stayed above the key $1,300-an-ounce level, supported by geopolitical uncertainty in Ukraine and technical buying. South Africa's longest and costliest strike ever, has taken a violent turn in recent days, with four platinum miners killed as more employees try to report for work at the world's top producers, defying union orders to continue with a strike. "Whatever the ultimate outcome, we think the strike is entering a much more dangerous phase, since with some workers returning to work, there is now increased likelihood of violence and less chance of a negotiated settlement," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir. South Africa's police minister on Wednesday vowed to crack down on violence against miners trying to return to work and arrest "within hours" strikers that he said were behind a campaign of intimidation. HSBC analysts said a return to work by miners would be negative for platinum group metal prices in the near term, given the recent rally. "However, we remain bullish in the medium to longer term," the analysts said. Palladium slipped, but was still near its 2-1/2 year peak of $827.50 hit in the previous session. Platinum was steady after rising to its highest since March on Wednesday. South Africa is the world's top platinum producer and second-biggest palladium producer after Russia. Meanwhile, spot gold had eased to $1,302.00 by 0637 GMT, near a 1-week high, after gaining nearly 1 percent overnight. Ukraine's interim leaders on Wednesday pushed a plan to allow the regions a greater say over their affairs, but the exclusion of separatists from round table talks cast doubt over whether the move could defuse the crisis. The climb in prices has deterred physical buyers, with premiums in top buyer China falling to less than $1 an ounce over spot rates, compared with $2.50 in the previous session. PRICES AT 0637 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1302 -3 -0.23 Spot silver 19.69 -0.03 -0.15 Spot platinum 1472.8 -1.7 -0.12 Spot palladium 821.75 -2.45 -0.3 Comex gold 1302.5 -3.4 -0.26 Comex silver 19.72 -0.055 -0.28 Euro 1.3712 DXY 80.068 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)