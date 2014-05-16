SINGAPORE, May 16 Gold struggled below $1,300 an
ounce on Friday as U.S. jobs and factory data indicated brighter
prospects for the economy, hurting the metal's appeal as an
investment hedge.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,296.30 an ounce
by 0021 GMT, after dropping 0.7 percent on Thursday. The metal
is still up 0.6 percent for the week on earlier gains on Ukraine
tensions.
* New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits hit a
seven-year low last week while consumer prices recorded their
largest increase in 10 months in April, pointing to a firming
economy. Factory activity in New York state expanded at its
quickest pace in nearly four years in May.
* Regulatory data showed that hedge fund Paulson & Co in Q1
maintained its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's
biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund as bullion prices
rebounded from their biggest annual loss in 32 years in 2013,
while PIMCO dissolved its gold ETF investment.
* Meanwhile, holdings in SPDR rose 1.79 tonnes to 782.25
tonnes on Thursday - the first inflow in a month.
* The London Bullion Market Association is considering
outsourcing the administration of its gold forward offered rates
to a third party as it prepares to implement new benchmarking
regulations from the International Organization of Securities
Commissions.
* Canada's Ivanhoe Mines Ltd said it would not be
able to develop two mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo
unless it gets more funds by the end of June.
* Palladium and platinum were both heading for
weekly gains on supply worries from prolonged strikes in major
producer South Africa.
* Platinum producer Lonmin said on Thursday it might
go to court in a bid to stop a 16-week strike because of the
levels of violence faced by workers who want to return to work.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Global equity markets fell on Thursday and safe-haven U.S.
and German government bonds rose on fears over an escalation of
the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Foreign direct investment Jan-April
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade March
1230 U.S. Housing starts April
1230 U.S. Building permits April
1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index May
PRICES AT 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1296.3 0.3 0.02
Spot silver 19.49 0.03 0.15
Spot platinum 1470 7 0.48
Spot palladium 813.55 4.55 0.56
Comex gold 1296.5 2.9 0.22
Comex silver 19.505 0.021 0.11
Euro 1.3713
DXY 80.016
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)