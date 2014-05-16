* Gold holds overnight losses after strong U.S. data
* Platinum poised for 3 pct weekly gain, best since Feb
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, May 16 Gold struggled below $1,300 an
ounce on Friday as U.S. jobs and factory data indicated brighter
prospects for the economy, hurting the metal's appeal as an
investment hedge.
Platinum was headed for its best weekly gain in three
months on supply worries from prolonged strikes in top producer
South Africa, while palladium was also poised for a
weekly jump.
New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits hit a
seven-year low last week while consumer prices recorded their
largest increase in 10 months in April. Factory activity in New
York state expanded at its quickest pace in nearly four years in
May.
Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,294.20 an ounce by
0648 GMT, after dropping 0.7 percent on Thursday.
"Despite Thursday's modest sell-off in gold, we remain
constructive on the precious metal short term, as there are too
many geopolitical hot spots that still have the capacity to
flare up rather unexpectedly," INTL FCStone said in a note.
The metal is still up 0.6 percent for the week on earlier
gains from political uncertainty in Ukraine, which has increased
tensions between Russia and the West.
Gold is often seen as a safe-haven investment compared with
riskier assets such as equities.
Investor interest perked up with SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, showing a
modest increase in flows. Holdings in the fund rose 1.79 tonnes
to 782.25 tonnes on Thursday - the first inflow in a month.
U.S. data also showed that hedge fund Paulson & Co in Q1
maintained its stake in SPDR as bullion prices rebounded from
their biggest annual loss in 32 years in 2013, while PIMCO
dissolved its gold ETF investment.
In news among other precious metals, platinum producer
Lonmin said on Thursday it might go to court in a bid to
stop a 16-week strike in the platinum belt because of the levels
of violence faced by workers who want to return to work.
The current stoppage has hit about 40 percent of global
production of the precious metal used for emissions-capping
catalytic converters in automobiles, with about 880,000 ounces
lost to date, according to Reuters' calculations.
Platinum was headed for a 3 percent weekly jump, while
palladium was up nearly 2 percent.
PRICES AT 0648 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1294.2 -1.8 -0.14
Spot silver 19.35 -0.11 -0.57
Spot platinum 1464.1 1.1 0.08
Spot palladium 810.97 1.97 0.24
Comex gold 1294.3 0.7 0.05
Comex silver 19.37 -0.114 -0.59
Euro 1.3711
DXY 80.024
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and
Subhranshu Sahu)