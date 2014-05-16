* Encouraging U.S. housing data pressures gold
* Gold posts for 0.3 percent weekly increase
* Platinum ends week 3 percent higher
* Coming up: U.S. existing home sales Wednesday
(Adds comment, second byline, dateline, updates market
activities)
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 16 Gold fell on Friday as
encouraging U.S. housing data weighed on its appeal as a hedge
against economic weakness, while platinum notched its biggest
weekly gain in a month and a half as strikes in South Africa
continued.
Platinum was up almost 3 percent for the week,
boosted by supply worries due to prolonged strikes in top
producer South Africa, and palladium notched a weekly
increase of 2 percent, also the best performance in six weeks.
The yellow metal came under pressure after government data
showed U.S. housing starts jumped in April and building permits
hit their highest level in nearly six years, offering hope the
troubled housing market could be stabilizing.
Looking forward, a lack of U.S. economic indicators next
week could pressure gold and prompt bullion investors to focus
on the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on May 22, analysts
said.
"The near-term sentiment for bullion appears uninspiring and
may act as a drag on prices given the lack of upcoming U.S.
economic data releases," said James Steel, chief precious metals
analyst at HSBC.
Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,292.06 an ounce by
3:22 p.m. EDT (1922 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures settled
down 20 cents at $1,293.40 an ounce.
The metal eked out a 0.3 percent gain for the week on
earlier gains from political uncertainty in Ukraine that has
increased tensions between Russia and the West.
Gold is often seen as an insurance investment against
financial or political troubles.
Investor interest perked up as SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, showed a
modest increase in flows. Holdings in the fund rose 1.79 tonnes
to 782.25 tonnes on Thursday - the first inflow in a month.
Data showed that hedge fund Paulson & Co, the largest
institutional investor in SPDR, kept its stake in the fund
unchanged in the first quarter as bullion prices rebounded from
their biggest annual loss in 32 years in 2013.
Platinum group metals were mixed as some investors took
profits after rallies earlier in the week driven by supply
worries amid the longest mining strike in South Africa.
The stoppage has hit about 40 percent of global production
of the metal used for emissions-capping catalytic converters in
automobiles, with about 880,000 ounces lost to date, according
to Reuters calculations.
Platinum was down 0.2 percent at $1,459.99 an ounce,
while palladium climbed 0.4 percent to $812.50 an ounce
but held near its 2-1/2-year peak of $827.50 set earlier in the
week.
Spot silver fell 0.9 percent to $19.29 an ounce.
3:22 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold JUN 1293.40 -0.20 0.0 1287.70 1298.30 102,152
US Silver MAY 19.292 -0.155 -0.8 19.295 19.455 62
US Plat JUL 1466.10 -3.80 -0.3 1461.20 1476.50 8,306
US Pall JUN 815.00 2.90 0.4 805.00 818.05 4,623
Gold 1292.06 -3.94 -0.3 1288.00 1298.15
Silver 19.290 -0.170 -0.9 19.280 19.510
Platinum 1459.99 -3.01 -0.2 1461.00 1471.80
Palladium 812.50 3.50 0.4 807.50 816.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 126,092 138,793 179,722 14.5 -0.16
US Silver 33,373 56,299 55,695 21.5 -0.37
US Platinum 8,495 9,830 12,517 17.69 0.76
US Palladium 6,116 5,854 5,827 23.9 -0.72
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Jason Neely, David Evans and Lisa shumaker)