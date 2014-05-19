* Gold ticks up but still below $1,300 on strong US data
* SPDR holdings fall 0.3 tonnes
* Speculators cut bullish bets on gold
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, May 19 Gold steadied on Monday after
two consecutive sessions of losses but remained below the key
$1,300-an-ounce level, weighed down by strong U.S. economic data
and waning investor interest.
Platinum group metals added to gains after posting their
strongest weekly performance in six weeks on supply worries from
South African labour strikes.
Spot gold ticked up 0.2 percent to $1,295.70 an ounce
by 0635 GMT, while platinum gained 0.7 percent. Palladium
rose about half a percent.
Data on Friday showed that U.S. housing starts jumped in
April and building permits hit their highest in nearly six
years, offering hope the troubled housing market could be
stabilizing, though another report showed that consumer
sentiment fell in May.
"With generally bright U.S. economic data and euro zone's
impending stimulus propping up dollar prospects, we are more
inclined to a bearish break in gold prices," said Phillip
Futures analyst Joyce Liu.
"That said, the Ukraine crisis continues to provide
underlying support and any hint of escalation may spur gold
prices above $1,300 again."
Gold, often seen as a safe-haven investment, has gained 7.5
percent so far this year from tensions between Russia and the
West over Ukraine though it has fallen back recently due to
outflows from gold funds and strong data.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.26 tonnes to
781.99 tonnes on Friday, in a sign of softening investor demand.
Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in
gold futures and options, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission on Friday.
Labour strikes continued in South African mines producing
platinum and palladium.
Impala Platinum described as "devastating" the
impact on its employees of a 16-week strike at its main South
African operation in Rustenburg and said it had lost more than
$500 million in revenue.
The company signalled it expected the strike, prompted by
the fall-off in wage negotiations, to continue.
PRICES AT 0635 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1295.7 2.61 0.2
Spot silver 19.46 0.2 1.04
Spot platinum 1467.7 10.4 0.71
Spot palladium 816.08 3.88 0.48
Comex gold 1296.2 2.8 0.22
Comex silver 19.47 0.141 0.73
Euro 1.3713
DXY 79.96
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Ed Davies and Muralikumar Anantharaman)