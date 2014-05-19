* No catalyst with lack of U.S. economic indicators this
week
* Central Bank Gold Agreement renewed with no sales limit
* SPDR ETF holdings fall 0.3 tonnes on Friday
* Coming up: US ICSC chain-store sales data Tuesday
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 Gold erased initial
gains to end flat on Monday as rising U.S. equities decreased
bullion's appeal as a hedge, sending the metal below the key
$1,300-an-ounce level.
Platinum climbed, extending last week's gain, its strongest
performance in six weeks, on supply worries due to strikes at
South African mines.
Analysts said a lack of U.S. economic indicators this week
could pressure gold by prompting some buyers to stay on the
sidelines.
"There are contradicting factors keeping the gold market in
the current narrow trading range ... you have a softer dollar
and political tensions like the Ukraine conflict on one side,"
Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.
"Meanwhile, lacklustre investment demand in terms of ETFs
and reports of rather soft physical demand prevented prices to
increase," he said.
Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,293.86 an ounce by
2:01 p.m. EDT (1801 GMT), after two consecutive sessions of
losses.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for June delivery settled up
40 cents by $1,293.80 an ounce, with trading volume about 20
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
The dollar index was down 0.1 percent, indicating
reduced risk appetite that would support gold, while the S&P 500
equities index rose.
However, the precious metal looked less attractive compared
with U.S. bonds as strong U.S. housing data on Friday has pushed
the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slightly higher.
Returns on U.S. bonds are closely watched by the gold
market, given that the metal pays no interest.
Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.26 tonnes to 781.99
tonnes on Friday, in a sign of ebbing investor demand.
In official-sector news, the ECB and other central banks
announced the renewal of the current central bank gold agreement
from September this year.
Platinum group metals rose as labor strikes at South African
platinum and palladium mines continued. The world's
third-largest platinum supplier Lonmin said it lost a
third of production for the year due to the strikes.
Platinum rose 0.3 percent to $1,462.40 an ounce,
while palladium was up 10 cents at $812.30 an ounce.
Silver was up 0.4 percent to $19.34 an ounce.
2:01 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold JUN 1293.80 0.40 0.0 1289.50 1305.70 99,724
US Silver MAY 19.322 0.030 0.2 19.355 19.560 278
US Plat JUL 1470.20 4.10 0.3 1465.30 1486.00 8,785
US Pall JUN 815.60 0.60 0.1 813.80 824.50 3,123
Gold 1293.86 0.77 0.1 1290.08 1304.90
Silver 19.340 0.080 0.4 19.320 19.670
Platinum 1462.40 5.10 0.3 1466.50 1481.50
Palladium 812.30 0.10 0.0 816.00 822.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 108,328 138,793 179,722 13.9 -0.60
US Silver 35,695 56,299 55,695 20.62 -0.88
US Platinum 8,929 9,830 12,517 17.02 -0.67
US Palladium 3,782 5,854 5,827 23.9 -0.72
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by John Stonestreet, David Evans and Meredith Mazzilli)