SINGAPORE, May 21 Platinum edged higher on
Wednesday as labour strikes in top producer South Africa dragged
on for a 17th week and after an industry report said a shortage
of the metal was set to widen this year.
Gold continued to trade in a tight range below $1,290 an
ounce on outflows from gold-backed funds.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,294.20 an ounce
by 0024 GMT, while platinum rose 0.4 percent to
$1,467.40.
* The platinum market is expected to post a deficit of 1.218
million ounces this year, a report from Johnson Matthey showed
on Tuesday, the largest shortfall since it began compiling data
in 1975.
* South Africa, currently facing its longest and costliest
platinum miners' strike ever, is expected to supply a quarter of
a million fewer ounces of metal in 2014 than last year.
* The world's top platinum producers and the AMCU union
agreed on Tuesday to court-mediated wage talks to end the
strikes that have hit about 40 percent of global production .
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.79 tonnes to
780.19 tonnes on Tuesday.
* Barclays' head of spot gold trading is leaving as part of
the bank's restructuring and its exit from the commodity
business, sources familiar with the situation said.
* India's gold demand is likely to pick up in the second
half of the year as curbs on bullion imports are expected to be
eased by the country's new government, the World Gold Council
and other industry officials said on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares caught Wall Street's gloom in early trading
on Wednesday, while the U.S. dollar languished for a sixth
straight session against the yen.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1400 Eurozone Consumer Confidence Flash May
1800 Fed to release minutes of April policy meet
PRICES AT 0024 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1294.2 0.4 0.03
Spot silver 19.36 0 0
Spot platinum 1467.4 6.3 0.43
Spot palladium 823.47 -0.48 -0.06
Comex gold 1294.6 0 0
Comex silver 19.41 0.011 0.06
Euro 1.3701
DXY 80.039
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)