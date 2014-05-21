* SPDR holdings down 1.79 tonnes
* Coming up: minutes of Fed's April policy meet at 1800 GMT
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, May 21 Gold was steady below $1,300
an ounce on Wednesday as weaker equities burnished its appeal as
a hedge, with investors waiting for cues from minutes of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's April policy meeting due later in the
day.
Platinum rose as labour strikes in top producer South Africa
dragged on for a 17th week and after an industry report said a
shortage of the metal was set to widen this year.
"The gold market looks neutral now, but a break out on
either the upside or downside may trigger impulsive buying or
selling," Phillip Futures analysts said in a note.
The absence of news on the U.S. economic front and on the
Ukraine crisis is preventing traders from taking new positions,
the analysts said.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,294.00 an ounce by
0642 GMT, while platinum rose 0.7 percent to $1,471.30.
Asian shares caught Wall Street's gloom on Wednesday, while
the dollar was on track for a sixth losing session against the
yen.
Gold's uptick comes despite a drop in holdings of SPDR Gold
Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund. The fund
saw outflows of 1.79 tonnes on Tuesday.
The metal also got support from news that demand in key
player India could increase in the second half of the year as
the new government is expected to ease import curbs.
In news from the platinum group metals, refiner Johnson
Matthey said on Tuesday that the platinum market is expected to
post a deficit of 1.218 million ounces this year, the largest
shortfall since it began compiling data in 1975.
South Africa, currently facing its longest and costliest
platinum miners' strike ever, is expected to supply a quarter of
a million fewer ounces of metal in 2014 than last year. Platinum
is mainly used to make emissions-capping catalytic converters in
automobiles.
The world's top platinum producers and the AMCU union agreed
on Tuesday to court-mediated wage talks to end the strikes that
have hit about 40 percent of global production.
PRICES AT 0642 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1294 0.2 0.02
Spot silver 19.37 0.01 0.05
Spot platinum 1471.3 10.2 0.7
Spot palladium 826.55 2.6 0.32
Comex gold 1294.1 -0.5 -0.04
Comex silver 19.43 0.031 0.16
Euro 1.3707
DXY 79.97
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
