SINGAPORE, May 22 Gold slipped on Thursday as the top bullion-backed fund posted its biggest outflow in three weeks and after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it would continue to trim its stimulus measures. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had fallen $1 to $1,290.40 an ounce by 0024 GMT. Platinum and palladium continued to add to gains on supply fears as strikes in major producer South Africa dragged on for a 17th week. * Fed policymakers last month began to lay groundwork for an eventual retreat from their extraordinarily easy monetary policy with a discussion of the tools they could employ to accomplish the task, with no final decisions taken, minutes from the April policy meeting showed. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3.3 tonnes to 776.89 tonnes on Wednesday - the lowest since December 2008. The outflows are the biggest since April 30. * India's central bank eased tough gold import rules on Wednesday by allowing seven more private agencies to ship the precious metal, a move that industry officials say could augment supplies and reduce premiums in the peak wedding season. * Rio Alto Mining Ltd said it would buy Sulliden Gold Corp Ltd in a deal valued at about C$300 million ($275 million), creating a gold miner focused on Peru. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar gained against the yen for the first time in six sessions on Wednesday on the Fed minutes, while world stock markets bounced back from the previous day's drop. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Flash May 0700 France Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash May 0730 Germany Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash May 0800 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash May 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. National Activity index April 1345 U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash May 1400 U.S. Existing home sales April 1400 U.S. Leading index April PRICES AT 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1290.4 -1 -0.08 Spot silver 19.3 -0.08 -0.41 Spot platinum 1469.24 4.24 0.29 Spot palladium 825.5 -0.4 -0.05 Comex gold 1290.9 2.8 0.22 Comex silver 19.37 0.032 0.17 Euro 1.3679 DXY 80.093 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)