SINGAPORE, May 23 Palladium was steady near a
2-1/2 year high on Friday and was headed for its best week in
two months on supply fears due to a prolonged strike in major
producer South Africa.
Platinum was on track for its second straight weekly gain,
also on supply worries, while gold was headed for a flat week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Palladium was steady in early Asian trading after
hitting $837.40 an ounce in the previous session - its highest
since August 2011. The metal has gained 2.3 percent this week.
* Platinum has climbed nearly 2 percent this week.
Spot gold was flat at $1,293.60 an ounce by 0018 GMT.
* The crippling four-month miners strike in South Africa
could last much longer, the chief executive of Impala Platinum
said, adding that feedback from initial court-mediated talks
with the world's biggest producers and main mining union was
lukewarm.
* South African is the biggest producer of platinum and the
second biggest producer of palladium.
* U.S. scrap palladium supplies tightened as junkyards,
hoping to capitalize on higher prices, held onto used auto
catalytic converters, fueling fears about a widening deficit as
strikes in major producer South Africa dragged on, recyclers
said.
* Ghana is to suspend issuing new gold-prospecting permits
while it carries out an audit of existing licences to free up
unused concessions for prospective investors, the chief
executive of the minerals commission said.
MARKET NEWS
* World stock indexes climbed on Thursday as data showed
factory activity picked up in both the United States and China,
while U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on the signs of growth in
the world's largest economies.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Detailed Q1 GDP
0800 Germany Ifo business climate May
1400 U.S. New home sales April
PRICES AT 0018 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1293.6 0.1 0.01
Spot silver 19.45 -0.01 -0.05
Spot platinum 1484.3 -0.7 -0.05
Spot palladium 831 -1.4 -0.17
Comex gold 1294.1 -0.9 -0.07
Comex silver 19.5 -0.02 -0.1
Euro 1.365
DXY 80.249
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)