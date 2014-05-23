* Palladium knocked by firmer dollar, profit-taking
* Big inflow seen into palladium ETFs
* Gold headed for flat week, trapped in range
By Josephine Mason and Eric Onstad
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 23 Palladium fell on Friday
as investors took some profits after hitting 2-1/2-year highs a
day earlier and the dollar firmed, even as concerns remained
about supplies as strikes in major producer South Africa drag
on.
Platinum and palladium were on track for a second straight
weekly gain, with gold headed for a flat week.
Palladium shed 0.73 percent to $833.30 an ounce at
4:01 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) as the dollar gained against the euro,
making dollar-priced commodities more expensive for Europeans.
The dollar hit a six-week high against a basket of
currencies and U.S. equities rose after better-than-expected
data, while yields on Treasuries fell over uncertainty about
elections in Ukraine over the weekend.
Palladium's weakness, however, was seen as only a pause in
a rally that has pushed it up 16 percent this year on worries
about the impact of the miners' strike in South Africa. It
touched $837.40 an ounce in the previous session - its highest
since August 2011.
Traders attributed some of the decline to investors taking
profits and squaring positions before the Memorial Day long
weekend in the United States and Britain's spring bank holiday
on Monday.
Technically the metal, mainly used in autocatalysts, was
still on a strong footing. With prices still above the 200-day
moving average, the next August 2011 high of $849 could be
targeted in the coming days, traders said.
"The longer the strike goes on, we are now at the point
where people are asking the question about when dwindling stocks
will start to have an effect," said Ole Hansen, head of
commodities research at Saxo Bank.
Palladium was set to notch up its best weekly performance
since early April with a 1.9-percent gain this week, and
platinum was up 0.7 percent, the second straight weekly
rise.
The four-month miners' strike in South Africa could last
much longer, the chief executive of Impala Platinum told Reuters
on Thursday, adding that feedback from initial court-mediated
talks with the world's biggest producers and main mining union
was lukewarm.
The action is the longest and costliest in the mining
history of South Africa, the biggest producer of platinum and
the second-biggest producer of palladium.
GOLD
Spot gold dipped 0.09 percent to $1,293.16 an ounce
and was headed for a largely flat week.
The most-active June gold futures settled down $3.3,
or 0.3 percent, at $1,291.7 an ounce. Traders were bracing for
options expiry next week.
Lessening tensions in Ukraine weighed on gold, seen as a
safe-haven asset. The metal has been buoyed by the crisis
between the West and Russia, gaining about 7 percent this year.
Spot silver slipped 0.21 percent to $19.46 an ounce.
