By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, May 26 Gold continued to struggle
below $1,300 an ounce on Monday after ending flat for two
straight weeks, but the metal could gain from developments in
Ukraine where pro-West billionaire Petro Poroshenko notched an
emphatic win in the presidential election.
Poroshenko, a billionaire chocolate manufacturer, claimed
the Ukrainian presidency on Sunday, taking on a fraught mission
to quell pro-Russian rebels and steer his fragile nation closer
to the West.
"The relationship between Russia and the newly elected
president in Ukraine will be key for gold prices," said Helen
Kau, an analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong.
"Since the new president is not pro-Russia, it could make
Ukraine more divided. There is still a lot of uncertainty and
political risk there, which could boost gold's safe-haven
appeal."
Spot gold was steady at $1,292.80 an ounce at 0643
GMT, after ending flat for a second straight week. The metal has
closed between $1,291 and $1,296 in the last seven sessions.
Liquidity was likely to be thin on Monday with U.S. markets
closed for Memorial Day and Britain shut for a bank holiday.
The metal has gained 7 percent so far this year on the back
of rising tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.
But recent outflows from gold funds have indicated that
investor sentiment remains fragile. Hedge funds and money
managers cut their bullish bets in gold futures and options and
switched to a net short position in silver in the week to May
20, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission on Friday.
Meanwhile, platinum group metals climbed on Monday on supply
fears from strikes in major producer South Africa.
Platinum rose 0.6 percent to $1,474.35 an ounce, not
too far from an 8-1/2 month high hit last week. Palladium
also gained 0.5 percent to $828.50 an ounce, near a 2-1/2 year
peak.
A labour strike in South Africa's platinum mines is now in
its fifth month - the longest bout of industrial action in the
country's history.
Five people were murdered in communities around the platinum
mines last week, and the latest round of wage negotiations,
mediated by a labour court judge, have made little headway.
