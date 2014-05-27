SINGAPORE, May 27 Gold was little changed on Tuesday as investors await U.S. economic data for directional cues, while platinum group metals rose for a second day as labour strikes dragged on in key producer South Africa. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,292.40 an ounce by 0027 GMT. The metal has been trading in a tight range in the last few sessions, struggling to get past $1,300. * Investors were also eyeing developments in Ukraine, after it launched air strikes and a paratrooper assault against pro-Russian rebels who seized an airport on Monday. * Ukraine's newly elected leader rejected any talks with "terrorists" and said a robust military campaign in the east should be able to put down a separatist revolt in "a matter of hours". * China has approached foreign banks and gold producers to participate in a global gold exchange in Shanghai, people familiar with the matter said, as the world's top producer and importer of the metal seeks greater influence over pricing. * Platinum and palladium both gained about 0.2 percent as work stoppages continued at Anglo American Platinum , Impala Platinum and Lonmin in the longest strike in the South Africa's history. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro struggled to gain any momentum early in Asia on Tuesday after drifting off a three-month low against the dollar with public holidays in the United States and Britain all but ensuring an anaemic session overnight. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Consumer confidence May 0800 Italy Consumer confidence May 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders April 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index March 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home prices March 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index May 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index May PRICES AT 0027 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1292.4 -0.34 -0.03 Spot silver 19.39 -0.01 -0.05 Spot platinum 1474.74 3.24 0.22 Spot palladium 830.75 1.35 0.16 Comex gold 1292.5 0.8 0.06 Comex silver 19.43 0.012 0.06 Euro 1.3655 DXY 80.245 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)