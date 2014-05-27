SINGAPORE, May 27 Gold was little changed on
Tuesday as investors await U.S. economic data for directional
cues, while platinum group metals rose for a second day as
labour strikes dragged on in key producer South Africa.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,292.40 an ounce by 0027
GMT. The metal has been trading in a tight range in the last few
sessions, struggling to get past $1,300.
* Investors were also eyeing developments in Ukraine, after
it launched air strikes and a paratrooper assault against
pro-Russian rebels who seized an airport on Monday.
* Ukraine's newly elected leader rejected any talks with
"terrorists" and said a robust military campaign in the east
should be able to put down a separatist revolt in "a matter of
hours".
* China has approached foreign banks and gold producers to
participate in a global gold exchange in Shanghai, people
familiar with the matter said, as the world's top producer and
importer of the metal seeks greater influence over pricing.
* Platinum and palladium both gained about 0.2
percent as work stoppages continued at Anglo American Platinum
, Impala Platinum and Lonmin in the
longest strike in the South Africa's history.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro struggled to gain any momentum early in Asia on
Tuesday after drifting off a three-month low against the dollar
with public holidays in the United States and Britain all but
ensuring an anaemic session overnight.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Consumer confidence May
0800 Italy Consumer confidence May
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders April
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index March
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home prices March
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index May
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index May
PRICES AT 0027 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1292.4 -0.34 -0.03
Spot silver 19.39 -0.01 -0.05
Spot platinum 1474.74 3.24 0.22
Spot palladium 830.75 1.35 0.16
Comex gold 1292.5 0.8 0.06
Comex silver 19.43 0.012 0.06
Euro 1.3655
DXY 80.245
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)