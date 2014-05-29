SINGAPORE, May 29 Gold held steady on Thursday
but was still near its lowest in nearly four months, following a
two-day sell off from a stronger dollar and firmer global
equities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,258.90 an ounce by 0030
GMT, after losing nearly 3 percent in the previous two sessions.
On Wednesday, the metal hit $1,255.66 - its lowest since early
February.
* A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies, while higher equities dent gold's appeal as an
investment-hedge.
* Bullion investors were eyeing developments in Ukraine,
where relative calm returned to the streets of Donetsk on
Wednesday after the biggest battle of the pro-Russian separatist
uprising in eastern Ukraine.
* Canadian miner Barrick Gold has come to an
initial agreement with local indigenous peoples in Chile who
have opposed its stalled Pascua-Lama mine, taking a first step
on what may be a long road to reactivating the project.
* Deadlock in South Africa's crippling 18-week platinum
strike will soon be broken after movement made on both sides of
the wage dispute, the country's new mines minister Ngoako
Ramatlhodi declared on Wednesday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar hovered at a two-month high against a
basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having
benefited from a shakeout of long positions in sterling and
further weakness in the euro.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Preliminary Q1 GDP
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Pending homes sales April
PRICES AT 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1258.9 0.76 0.06
Spot silver 19.03 0.01 0.05
Spot platinum 1456.6 8.4 0.58
Spot palladium 834.98 0.88 0.11
Comex gold 1258.8 -0.5 -0.04
Comex silver 19.05 -0.009 -0.05
Euro 1.3596
DXY 80.53
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)