By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, May 29 Gold extended losses to a
third straight session on Thursday, hitting fresh 16-week lows
on a stronger dollar and weak physical demand in top buyer
China.
Spot gold fell to $1,251.70 an ounce - its lowest
since early February, before recovering slightly to trade down
0.4 percent at $1,253.41 by 0638 GMT. It dropped nearly 3
percent over the past two sessions.
The U.S. dollar hovered at a two-month high against a basket
of major currencies, while Asian shares consolidated recent
gains. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders
of other currencies, while higher equities dent the precious
metal's appeal as an investment-hedge.
"I think prices are going to fall below $1,230 because we
don't see any physical demand to support these lower levels,"
said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in
Hong Kong. "The markets are very bearish at the moment, with the
strong dollar is also hurting gold's appeal."
Demand in No. 1 bullion consumer China failed to pick up
significantly despite the sharp drop in prices.
Chinese premiums to global prices were largely unchanged at
about $2-$3 an ounce from before the price drop, indicating that
strong buying has not materialised.
Bullion investors were eyeing developments in Ukraine, where
relative calm returned to the streets of Donetsk on Wednesday
after the biggest battle of the pro-Russian separatist uprising
in eastern Ukraine.
An uncertain geopolitical situation creates safe-haven
demand for gold.
Among other precious metals, platinum gained 0.2
percent while palladium was largely holding near its
highest in almost three years hit in the previous session.
A deadlock in South Africa's crippling 18-week platinum
strike will soon be broken after movement made on both sides of
the wage dispute, the country's new mines minister Ngoako
Ramatlhodi declared on Wednesday.
