(Adds comment, second dateline, byline, updates market
activities)
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON May 30 Gold fell almost 1
percent to a near four-month low on Friday, extending its losing
streak a fourth consecutive day, weighed down by book squaring
ahead of month end and selling by commodity funds.
For the week, gold lost about 3.5 percent for its worst
decline since late November 2013. Heavy technical selling
throughout the week sent bullion prices below $1,250 for the
first time since Feb. 4.
"It's the end-of-the-month position clearing," said COMEX
gold options floor trader Jonathan Jossen.
Some hedge funds are forced to sell commodities to raise
cash to pay for losses in their bearish bets against the
rallying U.S. government bond prices, Jossen added.
Analysts noted a breakdown of gold's usual inverse
correlation with U.S. bond yields. Yields on 10-year U.S.
Treasuries fell sharply this week to hit their lowest in 11
months.
Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,247.10 an ounce
by 3:22 p.m. EDT (1922 GMT), having earlier hit a low of
$1,241.99, its lowest since early February.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled down
$11.10 an ounce at $1,246.
The yellow metal largely ignored a U.S. government report
which showed falling U.S. consumer spending for the first time
in a year in April after two months of solid gains, as analysts
said the decline is likely temporary given a strengthening jobs
market.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 1.3
percent to $18.72 an ounce, while platinum fell 0.5
percent to $1,446 an ounce, and palladium was up 0.3 percent to
$833.25.
3:22 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold AUG 1246.00 -11.10 -0.9 1242.20 1260.60 122,992
US Silver JUL 18.682 -0.332 -1.7 18.615 19.085 39,538
US Plat JUL 1452.70 -7.40 -0.5 1447.70 1469.50 10,269
US Pall SEP 836.35 1.85 0.2 829.30 837.50 3,490
Gold 1247.10 -8.50 -0.7 1242.50 1260.10
Silver 18.720 -0.240 -1.3 18.650 19.100
Platinum 1446.00 -6.60 -0.5 1447.00 1465.50
Palladium 833.25 2.35 0.3 830.50 836.25
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 130,806 176,414 166,962 14.98 0.13
US Silver 44,810 41,675 55,179 20.24 -0.48
US Platinum 11,263 11,068 12,368 18.73 0.03
US Palladium 3,862 9,464 5,820 23.98 -0.25
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by William Hardy and David Goodman)