SINGAPORE, June 2 Gold slid for a fifth straight
session on Monday, in its longest losing streak since November,
as investor sentiment was hurt by stronger global equities and
weak physical demand in Asia.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.3 percent to $1,247.20 an ounce
by 0028 GMT. It wasn't too far from a 4-month low of $1,241.99
hit on Friday.
* The 5-day fall is the metal's longest losing streak since
October-November when it fell for seven straight days.
* Gold is often seen as an investment-hedge to riskier
assets such as equities. Global equity markets traded mostly
flat on Friday but the Dow and S&P 500 set fresh closing highs.
* Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in
gold futures and options in the latest week to their lowest
level in nearly four months, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday.
* U.S. gold coin sales in May fell slightly from a month
earlier amid lacklustre retail buying interest, U.S. Mint data
showed, although dealers expect this week's drop in spot prices
to spur some bargain hunting by collectors.
* The U.S. Mint said it will cease rationing its popular
American Eagle silver bullion investment coins, as retail
investment demand has waned.
* Gold premiums in India almost halved last week on hopes
the new government would ease restrictions on imports of the
precious metal, while demand in the rest of Asia failed to pick
up despite a drop in prices.
* Key physical markets of Hong Kong and China are shut on
Monday for a public holiday.
* For the week, markets are also eyeing key economic data
such as U.S. non-farm payrolls
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar edged up slightly in early Asian trade, while
the euro came under pressure as the market braced for further
stimulus measures from the European Central Bank this week.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0750 France Markit Manufacturing PMI May
0755 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI May
0800 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI May
1200 Germany Consumer prices May
1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI May
1400 U.S. Construction spending April
PRICES AT 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1247.2 -3.49 -0.28
Spot silver 18.72 0.04 0.21
Spot platinum 1447.6 2.9 0.2
Spot palladium 832.25 -0.35 -0.04
Comex gold 1247.7 1.7 0.14
Comex silver 18.755 0.073 0.39
Euro 1.3621
DXY 80.454
