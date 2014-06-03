SINGAPORE, June 3 Gold steadied after a five-day
losing streak on Tuesday but was still trading near its lowest
level in four months as stronger equities dented the metal's
investment-hedge appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat near $1,244.46 an ounce by 0018
GMT. The five-day decline before Tuesday is the metal's longest
losing streak in nearly seven months.
* A global gauge of equities edged up to a more than
six-year high on Monday after strong Chinese and U.S. factory
data, while soft numbers out of Europe heightened expectations
for action from the European Central Bank, pressuring the euro.
* Gold is often seen as an alternative investment to riskier
assets such as stocks.
* Investors were eyeing physical demand in top consumer
China, which returns from a holiday, to gauge bullion sales
during the Dragon Boat festival.
* In news from gold producers, Centerra Gold Inc
said it will begin to shut down operations at its Kumtor gold
mine in Kyrgyzstan unless its new mine plan is approved by the
government and permits are issued by June 13.
* Ecuador will invest gold held as monetary reserves in
financial instruments in an operation with Goldman Sachs
meant to boost the available cash without affecting the value of
reserves, the central bank said.
* Platinum and palladium were edged higher on
Tuesday as wage strikes in major producer South Africa dragged
on for a fifth month.
* A South African labour court threw out an urgent
application on Monday by the AMCU union to stop platinum firms
communicating directly with miners, as both sides deliberated
over government proposals to end the strike.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered at its highest in over three months
against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, having
risen on the back of upbeat U.S. data and with the euro still in
the doldrums.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI May
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final May
0900 Euro zone Inflation May
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate April
1345 U.S. ISM-New York index May
1400 U.S. Factory orders April
1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism index June
PRICES AT 0018 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1244.46 0.46 0.04
Spot silver 18.79 0.08 0.43
Spot platinum 1433.8 4.35 0.3
Spot palladium 829.53 0.78 0.09
Comex gold 1244.9 0.9 0.07
Comex silver 18.78 0.041 0.22
Euro 1.3596
DXY 80.637
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)