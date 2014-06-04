SINGAPORE, June 4 Gold was treading water on
Wednesday, hovering near a four-month low hit in the previous
session, as investors await U.S. economic data for cues amid
increasing optimism about growth and weak bullion demand in
Asia.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,244.50 an ounce by 0032
GMT. The metal hit a four-month low of $1,240.61 on Tuesday,
before closing flat and snapping a five-day losing streak.
* Asian physical demand, which usually tends to provide a
floor to prices during sharp losses, has been weak as many
expect gold to go lower. Asia is home to major gold consumers,
China and India.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.8 tonnes to
787.08 tonnes on Tuesday.
* Markets are eyeing U.S. private hiring data later on
Wednesday and nonfarm payrolls on Friday to gauge economic
strength. Gold is often seen as an investment-hedge at times of
economic uncertainty.
* Centerra Gold's development plans for its Kumtor
gold mine in Kyrgyzstan could damage the nearby Davydov glacier,
the Central Asian state's environment protection agency said,
adding to uncertainty about the mine's future.
* Among other precious metals, platinum steadied
after a three-day fall as union workers in top producer South
Africa consider a government proposal to resolve a 5-month
platinum strike.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares were steady on Wednesday and the dollar
benefited from rising U.S. Treasury yields, while the euro
remained under pressure ahead of expected easing steps from the
European Central Bank.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0750 France Markit services PMI May
0755 Germany Markit services PMI May
0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI May
0900 Euro zone Revised Q1 GDP
0900 Euro zone Producer prices April
1215 U.S. ADP national employment May
1230 U.S. International trade April
1345 U.S. Markit services PMI May
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI May
PRICES AT 0032 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1244.5 0.3 0.02
Spot silver 18.78 0.02 0.11
Spot platinum 1427.8 5.1 0.36
Spot palladium 835.65 1.85 0.22
Comex gold 1245 0.5 0.04
Comex silver 18.785 0.022 0.12
Euro 1.3618
DXY 80.581
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)