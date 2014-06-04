* Gold little changed near 4-month low
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, June 4 Gold was treading water on
Wednesday, hovering near a four-month low hit in the previous
session, as investors await U.S. economic data, amid increasing
optimism about growth and sluggish bullion demand in Asia.
Markets are eyeing U.S. private hiring data later on
Wednesday and nonfarm payrolls on Friday to gauge economic
strength. Gold is often seen as an investment-hedge at times of
economic uncertainty.
Spot gold was flat at $1,245.80 an ounce by 0636 GMT.
The metal hit a four-month low of $1,240.61 on Tuesday, before
closing flat and snapping a five-day losing streak.
Asian shares were steady on Wednesday and the dollar
benefited from rising U.S. Treasury yields.
"I think prices will stabilize here for a short while around
$1,245 before making another big jump either way," said a trader
in Hong Kong. "People are mostly waiting for Friday's payrolls
data before taking any big positions."
"If the jobs report is strong, there won't be much buying
interest in gold since other economic data has also been good
and the stock markets are still near record highs."
Employers probably added 218,000 jobs to their payrolls last
month, according to a Reuters survey of economists. While that
would be step down from April's robust 288,000 job gain, it
would still be above the average for the preceding six months.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.8 tonnes to
787.08 tonnes on Tuesday.
The inflow could be supportive in the near term, but the
fund's overall holdings are still near 5-year lows, indicating
bearish sentiment.
Asian physical demand, which usually tends to provide a
floor to prices during sharp losses, has been weak as many
expect gold to go lower. Asia is home to major gold consumers,
China and India.
Traders say demand could come back up if prices at least
stabilize around current levels.
Among other precious metals, platinum steadied after
a three-day fall as union workers in top producer South Africa
consider a government proposal to resolve a 5-month platinum
strike.
