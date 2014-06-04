* Dollar and U.S. bond yields retreat after U.S. data
* U.S. companies hire 179,000 workers in May, miss market
expectations
* Markets eye Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for cues
By Clara Denina
LONDON, June 4 Gold firmed on Wednesday as the
dollar and U.S. bond yields retreated after below-forecast U.S.
jobs data, but was still near a four-month low on investor
caution ahead of a European Central Bank meeting and a payrolls
report.
U.S. companies hired 179,000 workers in May, marking the
lowest monthly increase since January and missing market
expectations. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the
ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 210,000 jobs
in May.
"There is no point looking at this number in isolation ...
let's take the week as a whole... there are more important
things like the ECB tomorrow and the nonfarm payrolls," Societe
Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
"So yes gold is up on this but for how long? I would still
want to sell the rally," he added. "I don't think it changes the
mood of the market, and basically we are going lower."
A Reuters survey of economists forecast that employers
probably added 218,000 jobs to their payrolls last month. While
that would be step down from April's robust 288,000 job gain, it
would still be above the average for the preceding six months.
Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,245.70 an ounce
by 1421 GMT. The metal hit a four-month low of $1,240.61 on
Tuesday, before closing flat, snapping a five-day losing streak.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery were up $1.10 an
ounce at $1,245.60.
The dollar cut earlier gains to trade 0.1 percent higher
against a basket of currencies, as U.S. borrowing costs
retreated slightly. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yields
was around 2.57 percent, having climbed almost 20 basis points
over the past three sessions.
Returns on U.S. bonds are closely watched by the gold
market, given that the metal pays no interest.
In other markets, global shares fell before Thursday's
European Central Bank meeting. The central bank is widely
expected to cut interest rates, including lowering the rate
banks are charged for depositing funds with the central bank to
below zero.
PHYSICAL DEMAND LACKING
As a gauge of investor interest, holdings of the SPDR Gold
Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, rose 1.8 tonnes to 787.08 tonnes on Tuesday.
The inflow could be supportive in the near term, but the
fund's overall holdings are still near five-year lows,
indicating bearish sentiment, analysts said.
"A resumption of (gold) downward trend has seen net holdings
in gold ETFs decline by 39 metric tonnes in the year-to-date,"
ANZ said in a note.
"We expect steady net redemptions of ETF gold to become the
norm for at least the next 12 months, though the threat of
geo-political risk remains ever present."
The bank sees gold ending the year at $1,180 an ounce, down
from a previous forecast of $1,450 an ounce, as China's demand
response to the 10-percent decline in gold prices since March
has been weak in comparison to last year.
Asian physical demand, which tends to provide a floor to
gold during sharp losses, has been weak as many expect prices to
go lower. China and India are major gold consumers.
Traders said demand could come back up if prices at least
stabilise around current levels.
Platinum was up 0.1 percent to $1,424.00 an ounce
after South Africa's newly appointed mining minister, Ngoako
Ramatlhodi, said he hoped to resolve a five-month platinum
strike, the longest and costliest strike in the industry's
history, this week.
Palladium dropped 0.3 percent to $831.40 an ounce and
silver gained 0.3 percent to $18.81 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Susan Thomas and David Evans)