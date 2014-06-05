* Weaker euro, stronger dollar expected to hurt gold * Gold could test support of $1,200 -analyst * Coming up: ECB to announce policy meeting outcome at 1145 GMT (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, June 5 Gold was little changed near a four-month low on Thursday but faced a risk of more losses if the European Central Bank (ECB) meets expectations to cut rates, a move that could strengthen the dollar and hurt bullion. The ECB is poised to impose negative interest rates on its overnight depositors at its Thursday meeting, seeking to cajole banks into lending instead and to prevent the euro zone falling into Japan-like deflation. A weaker euro and a stronger dollar would make the dollar-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. Spot gold was flat at $1,243.51 an ounce at 0642 GMT. The metal is close to its four-month low of $1,240.61 hit earlier in the week. "Technically, the trend for gold is very clear. It is heading downwards and is likely to test support level at $1,200," said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong's Wing Fung Financial Group. "Financial markets are quite bullish and investors are not risk averse as they expect U.S. economic data to be strong." To noted that while an ECB move to cut rates could theoretically support gold as a monetary easing measure, technical momentum and a stronger dollar could have a much bigger impact on prices. The euro languished at four-month lows early on Thursday, while the dollar index held near a four-month peak hit earlier in the week. Markets were also eyeing Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls to gauge the strength of the economy. A weak report could burnish gold's safe-haven appeal. In news on other precious metals, South Africa's AMCU union has rejected a government wage increase proposal aimed at ending a crippling five-month strike by platinum miners, the Business Day newspaper reported on Thursday. South Africa's new mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi had said on Wednesday that he hoped to resolve the strike this week. PRICES AT 0642 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1243.51 0.71 0.06 Spot silver 18.76 0 0 Spot platinum 1426.4 -4.8 -0.34 Spot palladium 830.88 -2.52 -0.3 Comex gold 1243.9 -0.4 -0.03 Comex silver 18.79 -0.002 -0.01 Euro 1.3604 DXY 80.62 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Ed Davies and Muralikumar Anantharaman)