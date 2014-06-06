* Gold headed for small weekly gain
* Coming up: U.S. Non-farm payrolls May at 1230 GMT
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, June 6 Gold held on to sharp
overnight gains on Friday, on track for its first weekly rise in
three weeks, as the European Central Bank launched a series of
measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy.
Investors, however, refrained from taking big positions as
they were eyeing U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the day
for indications on the health of the world's biggest economy.
Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,255.40 an ounce
by 0643 GMT, after jumping nearly 1 percent on Thursday - its
biggest daily percentage rise since the middle of last month.
The metal fell to a four-month low on Tuesday, but is now
headed for a 0.4 percent gain for the week.
"The rally is a reaction to the increased liquidity
environment that ECB announced," said Barnabas Gan, an analyst
at OCBC Bank, adding that gold will ultimately react to
movements in the dollar, and U.S. economic data that will
determine the Federal Reserve's policy moves.
The ECB outlined a four-year 400 billion euro ($544.86
billion) scheme giving banks that have been holding back credit
an incentive to increase lending to businesses in the euro zone,
and pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of
Japan-like deflation.
The bank also noted that euro zone inflation has been stuck
in "the danger zone" below 1 percent since October.
Gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation and a
slowing economy. The greenback-denominated metal has an inverse
relation with the dollar and equities.
Data on Friday is likely to show that U.S. job growth slowed
in May and the unemployment rate probably ticked up, but not by
enough to upset the view that the economy is bouncing back
strongly after a winter slump.
"If that data surprises on the upside, gold should take a
dip below $1,250 again," said OCBC's Gan.
Among other precious metals, platinum and palladium
added to gains after South Africa's AMCU union president
said the union's 12,500 rand ($1,200) per month wage demand was
"non-negotiable", dashing hopes of a speedy resolution to a
five-month stoppage.
South Africa is the biggest producer of platinum and second
biggest producer of palladium.
PRICES AT 0643 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1255.4 2.11 0.17
Spot silver 19.12 0.12 0.63
Spot platinum 1448.9 11.7 0.81
Spot palladium 838.65 2.95 0.35
Comex gold 1255.9 2.6 0.21
Comex silver 19.135 0.052 0.27
Euro 1.3653
DXY 80.366
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
