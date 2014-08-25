SINGAPORE, Aug 25 Gold edged down on Monday,
hovering within sight of its lowest in two months on a firmer
U.S dollar and speculation of an eventual increase in U.S.
interest rates, which could hurt the metal's appeal as a hedge
against inflation.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had slipped 0.27 percent to $1,277.39 by
0026 GMT, having lost about 2 percent last week.
* U.S. gold was untraded. CME Group said on
Monday it had stopped nearly all trading on its Globex platform
as a result of a technical problem, delaying the opening of the
overnight session.
* Pressure is building within the Federal Reserve for
officials to move as early as next month to more clearly
acknowledge improvements in the U.S. economy and lay the
groundwork for the central bank's first interest rate hike in
nearly a decade.
* China's planned global gold exchange has signed up more
members than targeted, as foreign banks and trading houses seek
direct access to the world's top physical gold consumer and to
test out reforms allowing them to trade commodities in the yuan
currency.
* Ukraine marked its independence day on Sunday with a
military march-past in Kiev intended to send a message of
defiance to Russia, but pro-Moscow rebels countered by parading
captured Ukrainian troops through the streets of their main
stronghold.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro fell to its lowest in nearly a year against a
broadly firmer dollar on Monday after comments from the head of
the European Central Bank raised prospects of more policy easing
as early as next week.
* U.S. crude oil futures fell on Friday for a fifth
straight week of declines, while Brent remained under pressure
from a stronger dollar and plentiful supplies despite an
escalation of tensions between Russian and Ukraine.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo business climate Aug
1230 U.S. National activity index July
1345 U.S. Markit services PMI Aug
1400 U.S. New home sales July
Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1277.39 -3.44 -0.27 6.01
Spot Silver 19.39 -0.02 -0.10 -0.10
Spot Platinum 1416.93 0.00 +0.00 3.61
Spot Palladium 883.17 0.00 +0.00 23.87
COMEX GOLD DEC4 1280.20 0.00 +0.00 6.52 0
COMEX SILVER SEP4 19.39 0.00 +0.00 0.08 0
Euro/Dollar 1.3201
Dollar/Yen 104.16
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)