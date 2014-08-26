SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Gold was barely changed on
Tuesday and held near its weakest level in two months as a
firmer U.S. dollar and rallies in equities undermined the
metal's appeal as an alternative investment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,277.40 an ounce
by 0032 GMT, within sight of a two-month low of $1,273.06 hit on
Aug. 21.
* U.S. gold was flat at $1,278.10 an ounce.
* China's net gold imports in July from main conduit Hong
Kong tumbled to their lowest since June 2011 because the country
already has ample supply from shipments in earlier months, while
jewellers are waiting for lower prices.
* The chief executive of platinum producer Lonmin
denied assertions from mining industry sources on Monday that
the company aimed to cut around 5,700 jobs as part of a drive to
restore profits after a five-month strike.
* Russia increased its gold holdings for a fourth straight
month in July, adding 10.6 tonnes to its reserves, while Turkey
lowered its holdings by 4.3 tonnes, data from the International
Monetary Fund showed on Monday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.37 percent to
797.09 tonnes on Monday from 800.08 tonnes on Friday.
* The United States is preparing military options, including
surveillance flights, to pressure Islamic State in Syria, U.S.
officials said on Monday, but they cautioned no decision had
been made to expand U.S. action beyond the limited airstrikes
under way in Iraq.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro stayed on the back foot early on Tuesday, having
extended its decline particularly against the Swiss franc
overnight as markets toyed with the idea of another round of
policy easing by the European Central Bank.
* U.S. crude held above $93 a barrel on Tuesday ahead of
weekly inventory data that could shed more light on oil supply
and demand in the world's largest oil consumer.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders July
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index June
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home prices June
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Aug
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Aug
Precious metals prices 0032 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1277.40 1.06 +0.08 6.01
Spot Silver 19.34 0.00 +0.00 -0.36
Spot Platinum 1411.75 0.65 +0.05 3.24
Spot Palladium 884.00 -4.00 -0.45 23.98
COMEX GOLD DEC4 1278.10 -0.80 -0.06 6.35 2623
COMEX SILVER SEP4 19.34 -0.02 +0.00 -0.15 656
Euro/Dollar 1.3186
Dollar/Yen 104.09
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)