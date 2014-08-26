* Gold to rebound to $1,283 before falling again -tech
analysis
* Coming Up: U.S. Durable goods orders July; 1230 GMT
(Recasts, adds quotes)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Gold jumped around 1 percent
higher on Tuesday after a break above $1,280 an ounce triggered
chart-based buying, but gains could be capped by a firmer U.S.
dollar and rallies in equities.
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine as well as violence in
the Middle East have so far failed to stir up strong demand from
investors, although some jewellers started buying bullion after
prices dropped below $1,300.
Cash gold hit a session high at $1,290.80 an ounce
and stood at $1,289.30 by 0721 GMT, up $12.96. Prices hit a
two-month low of $1,273.06 on Aug. 21 on speculation of an
eventual increase in U.S. interest rates.
"We've been on a downtrend for so many days, so what we see
today is technical buying at $1,282 and $1,283," said a dealer
in Hong Kong. "The physical market is a bit quiet after a rush
in buying yesterday, and we've got to see if the gain is
sustainable or short-lived."
Asian shares held firm while the euro hit one-year lows on
Tuesday as investors increasingly expect the European Central
Bank to expand liquidity as soon as next week to boost the
sagging euro zone economy.
A firm U.S. dollar makes bullion more expensive for holders
of other currencies and could keep prices below the recent highs
above $1,300 an ounce, said dealers.
"We are seeing some physical demand but it's not enough to
make the market higher. I think the U.S. dollar is a bit too
strong. $1,240 to $1,250 should be very good support levels,"
said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager for Standard Bank in Tokyo.
Spot gold may rebound moderately to a resistance at $1,283
before testing a support at $1,273 per ounce, as indicated by
its wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection analysis, according
to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
China's net gold imports in July from main conduit Hong
Kong tumbled to their lowest since June 2011 because the country
already has ample supply from shipments in earlier months, while
jewellers there are waiting for lower prices.
The country's crackdown on corruption could have also sapped
demand in China, which overtook India as the biggest consumer of
the precious metal last year with imports topping 1,000 tonnes.
U.S. gold rose $11.60 an ounce to $1,290.50.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.37 percent to
797.09 tonnes on Monday from 800.08 tonnes on Friday.
"We've been selling some gold but a bank holiday in London
yesterday slows us a little," said a physical trader in
Singapore. "There are bargain hunters around, but I guess the
physical market is still quiet."
Premiums for gold bars in Hong Kong rose to 70 cents to
$1.10 to the spot London prices, higher than the 50 cents to
$1.00 quoted late last week. In Singapore, premiums were steady
at 80 cents to $1 an ounce to spot London prices.
Precious metals prices 0721 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1289.30 12.96 +1.02 7.00
Spot Silver 19.50 0.16 +0.83 0.46
Spot Platinum 1422.74 11.64 +0.82 4.04
Spot Palladium 885.40 -2.60 -0.29 24.18
COMEX GOLD DEC4 1290.50 11.60 +0.91 7.38 30540
COMEX SILVER SEP4 19.51 0.15 +0.00 0.72 7828
Euro/Dollar 1.3206
Dollar/Yen 103.89
(Editing by Tom Hogue and)