SINGAPORE, Aug 27 Bullion was little changed on
Wednesday, but strong U.S. economic data and expectations of
more stimulus from the European Central Bank dragged on the
metal as they boosted the appeal of the U.S. dollar and
equities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold was steady at $1,282.20 an ounce by 0038 GMT,
having jumped about 1 percent on Tuesday on chart-based buying
before paring gains. Prices hit a two-month low of $1,273.06 on
Aug. 21 on speculation of an eventual increase in U.S. interest
rates.
* U.S. gold was flat at $1,283.00 an ounce.
* The Conference Board's measure of U.S. consumer
confidence rose more than expected in August, hitting its
highest level since October 2007. Separately, orders for
long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods posted their biggest gain
on record in July.
* Speculation is growing that the European Central Bank is
preparing a programme of large-scale asset purchases to weaken
the euro and try to jump-start growth in the struggling euro
zone.
* A ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinians
aimed at ending their seven-week conflict in Gaza went into
effect on Tuesday and joyous Palestinians streamed into the
streets of the battered enclave to celebrate.
* Newmont Mining Corp has withdrawn an
international arbitration filing against the Indonesian
government, government and company officials said on Tuesday,
indicating a possible breakthrough in a seven-month dispute that
halted exports.
* President Barack Obama vowed "justice will be done"
against the Islamic State killers of American journalist James
Foley on Tuesday as the United States sought to identify targets
for potential airstrikes in Syria.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro was close to cracking on Wednesday as feverish
speculation of further policy stimulus in the euro zone drove
bond yields to all time lows and gave a fillip to stocks
globally.
* U.S. crude held near $94 a barrel on Wednesday following
overnight gains on supportive data that showed a drop in crude
inventories last week.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Sep
0600 Germany Import prices July
0645 France Business climate Aug
0800 Italy Consumer confidence Aug
Precious metals prices 0038 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1282.20 1.56 +0.12 6.41
Spot Silver 19.39 0.05 +0.26 -0.10
Spot Platinum 1415.50 4.90 +0.35 3.51
Spot Palladium 881.97 0.77 +0.09 23.70
COMEX GOLD DEC4 1283.00 -2.20 -0.17 6.76 2687
COMEX SILVER SEP4 19.37 -0.02 +0.00 -0.03 705
Euro/Dollar 1.3156
Dollar/Yen 104.13
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)