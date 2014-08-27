* Physical demand slow - gold retailer
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Aug 27 Gold edged higher on
Wednesday, its third day of gains in four, but a lack of buying
support from Asia, a strong U.S. dollar and firmer equities due
to hopes of more stimulus from the European Central Bank are
expected to check any big upside for the metal.
Bullion has struggled in August to decisively break above
the psychological level of $1,300 an ounce as speculation grew
about an earlier than expected increase in U.S. interest rates.
On Wednesday, gold added 0.24 percent to $1,283.70 an
ounce by 0616 GMT, having jumped about 1 percent on Tuesday on
chart-based buying before paring gains. Prices hit a two-month
low of $1,273.06 on Aug. 21 but are still up more than 6 percent
this year.
"The market is still very cautious. The physical side is not
as good as in the previous month and even last year," said Brian
Lan, managing director of retailer GoldSilver Central Pte Ltd in
Singapore.
"What we are seeing is a lot of speculative trading by the
bigger players and hedge funds. Gold is still within the trading
band," said Lan, adding that short-term technical support for
the metal was at $1,275 while resistance was still $1,300.
U.S. gold was flat at $1,284.50 an ounce.
The dollar hit a 13-month peak against a basket of major
currencies on Wednesday, with the euro still struggling amid
expectations of further policy easing from the European Central
Bank.
A firm U.S. dollar makes dollar-priced bullion more
expensive for holders of other currencies, and some speculators
also turned to equities following the release of U.S. data on
durable goods and consumer confidence.
Speculation is growing that the European Central Bank is
preparing a programme of large-scale asset purchases to weaken
the euro and try to jump-start growth in the struggling euro
zone.
"We suspect that we (will) likely see pressure resume on
gold going into the balance of the week, as Tuesday's move did
not look all that convincing to us," said INTL FC Stone in a
report.
Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund and a gauge of investor demand,
fell 0.4 percent to 797.09 tonnes on Monday from 800.08 tonnes
on Friday.
Precious metals prices 0616 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1283.70 3.06 +0.24 6.54
Spot Silver 19.39 0.05 +0.26 -0.10
Spot Platinum 1419.20 8.60 +0.61 3.78
Spot Palladium 884.45 3.25 +0.37 24.05
COMEX GOLD DEC4 1284.50 -0.70 -0.05 6.88 9183
COMEX SILVER SEP4 19.40 0.01 +0.00 0.15 3594
Euro/Dollar 1.3173
Dollar/Yen 103.94
