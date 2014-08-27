* U.S., European shares stabilise after rally
* Dollar index edges lower, relieving pressure on gold
* Palladium-backed fund shows hefty outflow
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Aug 27 Gold prices rose towards $1,285
an ounce on Wednesday, recovering further from the previous
week's two-month low as stocks took a breather after a 2-1/2
week rally and the dollar index retreated from 13-month highs.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,284.20 an ounce at
1343 GMT, extending a recovery from last week's low at
$1,273.06, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery
were down 90 cents an ounce at $1,284.30.
U.S. stocks opened flat as investors found few reasons to
keep buying after a rally that has taken indexes to repeated
records.
Soft German economic data and corporate results helped
arrest a rally in European stocks, which had climbed 6 percent
since Aug. 8, while the dollar index eased 0.2 percent after
hitting its highest in more than a year in earlier trade.
"The market is looking closely at the dollar ... it's
probably worth $10-20 as far as the gold price is concerned,"
Afshin Nabavi, head of trading at MKS, said. "(But) gold has to
break below $1,275 or above $1,325 to get the investors
interested. Otherwise, we will continue to trade (the) range."
The euro edged off its lowest point in almost a year on
Wednesday as Germany's finance minister played down speculation
over more European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy easing in
the coming months.
ECB President Mario Draghi's call last week for more action
on both the monetary and fiscal fronts has markets wagering that
fresh steps could come as soon as next week, when the central
bank's governing council meets.
A measure of German consumer sentiment showed its biggest
drop in more than three years on Wednesday, while the impact of
the Ukrainian crisis and tensions between the West and Moscow
were visible in European company results.
ASIAN DEMAND STILL SOFT
Traders reported some gold buying overnight in Asia, the
leading market for physical gold, but volumes remained light.
"The market is still very cautious. The physical side is not
as good as in the previous month and even last year," said Brian
Lan, managing director of retailer GoldSilver Central Pte Ltd in
Singapore.
Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund and a gauge of investor demand,
fell 0.4 percent to 797.09 tonnes on Monday from 800.08 tonnes
on Friday.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.2
percent at $19.38 an ounce, while spot platinum was up
0.3 percent at $1,415.25 an ounce, and spot palladium was
up 0.3 percent at $883.80 an ounce.
Exchange-traded funds backed by palladium showed significant
outflows. Data on Tuesday from ETF Securities showed holdings of
its UK-listed palladium exchange-traded product fell by 120,625
ounces, or 45 percent of its London-vaulted reserves.
"Palladium has had the benefit of willing buyers prepared to
step forward all year; and those willing buyers must have
stepped forward again to absorb this ETF selling," UBS said in a
note. "Otherwise, 120,000 ounces of palladium selling - a very
sizeable volume - would have been acutely reflected in the
price."
(Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; editing
by Jane Baird and David Evans)