SINGAPORE, Aug 28 Gold rose for the third straight day on Thursday as the euro regained strength against the U.S. dollar and tensions between Ukraine and Russia burnished the metal's safe haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold added $1.46 an ounce to $1,283.91 by 0026 GMT, moving away from a two-month low of $1,273.06 hit on Aug. 21. * U.S. gold was at $1,285.00 an ounce, up $1.60. * Ukraine accused Russia of launching a new military incursion across its eastern border on Wednesday, as hopes quickly faded that Tuesday's talks between their two presidents might mark a turning point in a five-month-old crisis. * The European Central Bank is unlikely to take new policy action next week unless August inflation figures, due on Friday, show the eurozone sinking significantly towards deflation, ECB sources said. * The United States is intensifying its push to build an international campaign against Islamic State jihadist fighters in Iraq and Syria, including recruiting partners for potential joint military action, Obama administration officials said on Wednesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks crept up early on Thursday following another steady performance by Wall Street shares which hovered near record highs, while the euro clung to modest gains after rebounding from 13-month lows. * Crude oil futures settled flat after choppy trading on Wednesday, following a report that showed declining U.S. gasoline demand in the world's top oil consumer and a build at the key Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0755 Germany Unemployment rate Aug 0800 Euro zone M3 money supply July 0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment Aug 0900 Euro zone Consumer Confidence Aug 1200 Germany Consumer prices Aug 1230 U.S. GDP Q2 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Pending homes sales July Precious metals prices 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume (in lots) Spot Gold 1283.91 1.46 +0.11 6.55 Spot Silver 19.45 0.03 +0.15 0.21 Spot Platinum 1414.25 3.75 +0.27 3.42 Spot Palladium 889.75 0.75 +0.08 24.79 COMEX GOLD DEC4 1285.00 1.60 +0.12 6.92 952 COMEX SILVER SEP4 19.46 0.05 +0.00 0.46 276 Euro/Dollar 1.3191 Dollar/Yen 103.86 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)