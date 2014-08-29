SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Gold hardly moved on Friday
but was on track for its first monthly gain since June after
some investors ditched equities and poured their money back into
gold due to growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Ukraine's president said on Thursday that Russian troops had
entered his country in support of pro-Moscow rebels who captured
a key coastal town, sharply escalating a separatist war and
prompting anger and alarm among Kiev's Western allies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold was little changed at $1,290.25 an ounce by
0030 GMT. Gold prices were more than $600 below a record hit in
2011.
* U.S. gold was steady at $1,291.40 an ounce.
* U.S. investors and traders have filed more than two dozen
antitrust lawsuits against the banks involved in setting the
London gold and silver fixes, accusing them of colluding to
manipulate the global gold and silver price benchmarks.
* The United States is intensifying its push to build an
international campaign against Islamic State jihadist fighters
in Iraq and Syria, including recruiting partners for potential
joint military action, Obama administration officials said on
Wednesday.
* World No.2 platinum producer Impala Platinum said
on Thursday it had launched a strategic review that could
include a shift to mechanisation in the wake of a five-month
strike that hit its Rustenburg operations in South Africa.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares slumped in early trading on Friday, after
flaring Ukraine tensions ruined investors' appetite for risk and
bolstered the safe-haven yen.
* The safe-haven yen held firm early on Friday, while the
euro was on track to post its second straight month of declines
as tensions between Ukraine and Russia flared up again.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales July
0900 Euro zone Consumer prices Aug
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate July
1230 U.S. Personal income July
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Aug
1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Aug
Precious metals prices 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1290.25 0.51 +0.04 7.08
Spot Silver 19.52 -0.03 -0.15 0.57
Spot Platinum 1423.29 3.29 +0.23 4.08
Spot Palladium 893.95 0.95 +0.11 25.38
COMEX GOLD DEC4 1291.40 1.00 +0.08 7.46 1240
COMEX SILVER SEP4 19.51 -0.03 +0.00 0.70 18
Euro/Dollar 1.3182
Dollar/Yen 103.70
