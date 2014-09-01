* Palladium set for 4th session of gains
* Markets watch for any further Western sanctions on Russia
* U.S. markets closed for Labor Day holiday
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Sept 1 Palladium rose to a 13-1/2-year
high of $910 an ounce on Monday on fears that possible Western
sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis could hit
supply from the world's top producer of the metal, while gold
nudged higher.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko warned a "full-scale
war" was imminent if Russian troops continued an advance in
support of pro-Moscow rebels as Europe and the United States
threatened Russia with new sanctions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Sunday for
immediate talks on the "statehood" of southern and eastern
Ukraine and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gave a strong
hint on Monday that Russia would retaliate to European sanctions
with its own measures.
Spot palladium rose as high as $910 an ounce, the
highest since February 2001, and was up 1 percent at $907.97 by
1449 GMT, heading for its fourth straight session of gains on
worries the escalation of tensions over Ukraine could result in
an extension of sanctions to include palladium producers.
Russia accounted for more than 40 percent of global
palladium supply last year, with mining output at around 2.7
million ounces.
"Palladium could go higher... towards the $1,000 mark ...it
is not going to go there in one quick move but the metal has a
got a strong technical picture and a couple of fundamental
reasons why it's performing well," Credit Suisse analyst Tom
Kendall said.
"People are thinking there is a sort of a tail risk, if the
situation in Ukraine really does get much worse, that the whole
commerce with large Russian entities could be constrained
although I don't think it is a realistic prospect."
The metal, mostly used in autocatalysts to clean up exhaust
emissions, was also supported by strong demand prospects from
the automotive sector.
It has gained 27 percent since the start of the year, making
it the best performing precious metal.
GOLD STEADIES
Gold failed to benefit strongly from warnings that Russia's
conflict with Ukraine was sliding out of control, which would
usually increase demand for assets perceived as safer.
Spot gold was unchanged on the day at $1,286.90 an
ounce, tentatively extending a small gain posted in the previous
week. Liquidity was low as U.S. markets are closed for the Labor
Day holiday.
The dollar was flat against a basket of currencies but was
still trading near a 13-month high, while European equities were
also little changed.
"The focus this week will be on the U.S. August nonfarm
payrolls due on Friday, while remaining sensitive to headlines
relating to geopolitical risks," UBS said in a note. "Price
action is likely to be choppy heading into the key data
release."
Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund and a gauge of investor demand,
fell 0.6 tonnes to 795 tonnes on Friday.
Hedge funds and money managers decreased their bullish
futures and option bets in gold for a second consecutive week as
a rally in U.S. equities sapped demand for the safe-haven metal,
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on
Friday.
Physical demand for bullion remained subdued in August, with
the U.S. Mint seeing a 17 percent month-on-month drop in sales
of American Eagle gold coins.
Spot silver was flat at $19.44 an ounce, while spot
platinum lost 0.1 percent to $1,418.25 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Michael Urquhart and David Evans)