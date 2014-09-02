SINGAPORE, Sept 2 Gold held steady below $1,300
an ounce as investors eyed heightened tensions in Ukraine and
awaited U.S. economic data, while palladium hovered near a
13-1/2 year high on fears that possible Western sanctions on
Russia could hit supply.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,286.60 an ounce
by 0035 GMT.
* Palladium rose 0.2 percent to $904.75 - a fifth straight
session of gains. The metal climbed as high as $910 on Monday,
its highest since 2001, before paring some gains to close up 0.5
percent.
* Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko accused Russia on
Monday of "direct and undisguised aggression" which he said had
radically changed the battlefield balance as Kiev's forces
suffered a further reverse in their war with pro-Moscow
separatists.
* In the latest in a string of setbacks in the past week,
Ukraine's military said it had pulled back from defending a
vital airport in the east of the country, near the city of
Luhansk, where troops had been battling a Russian tank
battalion.
* Safe-haven demand in gold has been subdued, despite the
recent worsening of the Ukraine crisis, due to strength in the
dollar and equities.
* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top
gold-backed exchange traded fund, have been falling recently
while physical demand is also quiet.
* Bullion markets were now awaiting U.S. manufacturing PMI
and construction spending data to gauge the strength of the
world's biggest economy.
* Palladium prices could get a further boost as investors
fear fresh sanctions on Russia could include producers of
palladium, which is used in autocatalysts. Western leaders have
called for expanding sanctions on Russia, which accounts for
over 40 percent of global palladium supply.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* World markets advanced on Monday despite the conflict in
Ukraine, focusing on whether the European Central Bank will
announce plans for economic stimulus when it meets this week.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 EZ Producer Prices MM
0900 EZ Producer Prices YY
1345 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI
1400 U.S. Construction spending
1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI
1400 U.S. ISM Mfg Prices Paid
1400 U.S. ISM Mfg Employment
1400 U.S. ISM Manuf New Orders
PRICES AT 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1286.6 -0.44 -0.03
Spot silver 19.43 -0.02 -0.1
Spot platinum 1420 3.3 0.23
Spot palladium 904.75 1.35 0.15
Comex gold 1287.6 0.2 0.02
Comex silver 19.505 0.013 0.07
Euro 1.3131
DXY 82.76
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)