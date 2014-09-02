* Gold tumbles after breaching key support near $1,275

* Dollar surges against euro; Crude tumbles

* Palladium falls on profit taking

* Coming up: U.S. durable goods order Wednesday (Updates market activities)

By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 2 Gold fell 1.7 percent on Tuesday in heavy volume, its biggest one-day drop since mid-July, as a combination of a dollar rally, technical selling and a crude oil tumble sent the bullion price to a 2-1/2 month low.

In the 10 minutes between 6:30-6:40 am EDT (1030-1040 GMT), gold's losses snowballed. Trading volume spiked, with more than 10,000 lots changing hands after the yellow metal fell below technical support at $1,275 an ounce and the Aug. 21 low at $1,273.06, traders said.

Speculation that the European Central Bank will do more to help a wobbly euro zone economy, combined with data showing encouraging U.S. manufacturing activities and construction spending, boosted the U.S. currency against the euro.

"It's when the dollar hits big numbers that gold gets punished and this is clearly one of those moments," Ross Norman, chief executive of bullion broker Sharps Pixley, said.

"There is a lot to be concerned about on the political and economic front (but) people tend to get inured to the idea of bad news and it doesn't affect them anymore."

Spot gold was down 1.7 percent at $1,265.46 an ounce by 3:14 p.m. EDT (1914 GMT). During the session, it hit its lowest since mid-June at $1,262.42.

U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled down $22.40 at $1,265, with trading volume about 50 percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

The euro sank to a one-year low against the dollar on bets of more monetary stimulus by the ECB when it holds policy meeting on Thursday.

"The very strong dollar is definitely taking a toll on commodities, more than offsetting geopolitical tensions," said Bill O'Neill, partner at New Jersey-based commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors.

Among other precious metals, spot platinum was down 0.7 percent at $1,406.24 an ounce, while spot silver dropped 1.6 percent to $19.13 an ounce, having touched a near three-month low at $19.05.

Spot palladium fell 2.7 percent to $879.20 an ounce, after hitting a 13-1/2-year peak the previous day on concerns that unrest in Ukraine could affect supply from top producer Russia. 3:14 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1265.00 -22.40 -1.7 1263.10 1290.90 175,273 US Silver DEC 19.152 -0.340 -1.7 19.110 19.565 50,000 US Plat OCT 1408.90 -15.80 -1.1 1408.10 1430.40 13,539 US Pall DEC 883.25 -26.30 -2.9 881.55 913.00 9,331 Gold 1265.46 -21.58 -1.7 1263.00 1287.60 Silver 19.130 -0.320 -1.6 19.100 19.490 Platinum 1406.24 -10.46 -0.7 1408.50 1425.24 Palladium 879.20 -24.20 -2.7 882.50 907.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 189,684 129,184 157,362 13.91 0.67 US Silver 51,892 58,848 53,162 16.59 -0.15 US Platinum 15,481 9,020 11,741 12.73 -0.10 US Palladium 9,536 9,810 6,105 18.38 0.13 (Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London; Editing by David Evans, Dale Hudson, Meredith Mazzilli and David Gregorio)