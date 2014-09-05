SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Gold fell to its lowest in
nearly three months on Friday and was poised to post its worst
weekly drop since May, as a strong dollar and an optimistic view
of the U.S. economy prompted a sell-off in bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had slipped 0.2 percent to $1,258.30 an
ounce by 0028 GMT, after earlier falling to $1,256.90 - its
lowest since June 10. The metal has lost a little over 2 percent
this week, its worst such decline since the week ended May 30.
* Silver and platinum were also headed for
weekly declines. Palladium was poised for its worst week
since June as investors took profits after the metal hit its
highest since 2001.
* The euro nursed hefty losses early on Friday, having
suffered its biggest one-day fall in nearly three years against
the dollar after the European Central Bank delivered a fresh
round of stimulus and promised even more if needed.
* The ECB cut interest rates to fresh record lows and
announced plans to buy asset-backed securities and covered bonds
in October, boosting the dollar.
* A stronger greenback is a setback for dollar-denominated
gold as it makes the metal more expensive for users of other
currencies.
* Gold was also under pressure after Thursday data showed
that U.S. companies hired workers at a steady clip in August and
services sector activity accelerated to 6-1/2-year high,
assurances the economy was on track for sturdy growth in the
third quarter.
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday is expected to
give further clues about the world's largest economy and the
timing of the Federal Reserve's move to raise interest rates.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund and a good measure of investor sentiment,
said its holdings fell 4.78 tonnes to 785.73 tonnes on Thursday
- the biggest one day drop since mid-July.
* The operator of the London gold price benchmark said on
Thursday it formally started the process to find a new
administrator for the century-old mechanism that will halt the
telephone call that four institutions enter twice a day in
favour of an electronic solution.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar rose to a six-year high versus the yen on
Friday, drawing broad support after the ECB's latest monetary
easing as traders waited for the U.S. jobs report later in the
day.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Non-farm Payrolls Aug
1230 U.S. Unemployment Rate Aug
1345 U.S. Markit Comp Final PMI Aug
1345 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI Final Aug
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
PRICES AT 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1258.3 -2.54 -0.2
Spot silver 18.99 -0.01 -0.05
Spot platinum 1400.8 -3.2 -0.23
Spot palladium 883.85 0.05 0.01
Comex gold 1259.4 -7.1 -0.56
Comex silver 19.065 -0.073 -0.38
Euro 1.293
DXY 83.911
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)