SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Gold fell to its lowest in nearly three months on Friday and was poised to post its worst weekly drop since May, as a strong dollar and an optimistic view of the U.S. economy prompted a sell-off in bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had slipped 0.2 percent to $1,258.30 an ounce by 0028 GMT, after earlier falling to $1,256.90 - its lowest since June 10. The metal has lost a little over 2 percent this week, its worst such decline since the week ended May 30. * Silver and platinum were also headed for weekly declines. Palladium was poised for its worst week since June as investors took profits after the metal hit its highest since 2001. * The euro nursed hefty losses early on Friday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in nearly three years against the dollar after the European Central Bank delivered a fresh round of stimulus and promised even more if needed. * The ECB cut interest rates to fresh record lows and announced plans to buy asset-backed securities and covered bonds in October, boosting the dollar. * A stronger greenback is a setback for dollar-denominated gold as it makes the metal more expensive for users of other currencies. * Gold was also under pressure after Thursday data showed that U.S. companies hired workers at a steady clip in August and services sector activity accelerated to 6-1/2-year high, assurances the economy was on track for sturdy growth in the third quarter. * U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday is expected to give further clues about the world's largest economy and the timing of the Federal Reserve's move to raise interest rates. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund and a good measure of investor sentiment, said its holdings fell 4.78 tonnes to 785.73 tonnes on Thursday - the biggest one day drop since mid-July. * The operator of the London gold price benchmark said on Thursday it formally started the process to find a new administrator for the century-old mechanism that will halt the telephone call that four institutions enter twice a day in favour of an electronic solution. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar rose to a six-year high versus the yen on Friday, drawing broad support after the ECB's latest monetary easing as traders waited for the U.S. jobs report later in the day. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Non-farm Payrolls Aug 1230 U.S. Unemployment Rate Aug 1345 U.S. Markit Comp Final PMI Aug 1345 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI Final Aug 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly PRICES AT 0028 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1258.3 -2.54 -0.2 Spot silver 18.99 -0.01 -0.05 Spot platinum 1400.8 -3.2 -0.23 Spot palladium 883.85 0.05 0.01 Comex gold 1259.4 -7.1 -0.56 Comex silver 19.065 -0.073 -0.38 Euro 1.293 DXY 83.911 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)