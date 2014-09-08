SINGAPORE, Sept 8 Gold held steady above $1,260 an ounce on Monday, clinging to gains from the previous session on a disappointing U.S. nonfarm payrolls report that pressured the dollar, with investors also eyeing developments in the Ukraine crisis. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had eased slightly to $1,267.54 an ounce by 0030 GMT, following a 0.6 percent gain on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired the fewest number of workers in eight months in August, providing a cautious Federal Reserve with more reasons to wait longer before raising interest rates. * But safe-haven gold logged a weekly decline as Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels agreed on a ceasefire, seen as the first step towards ending a conflict in eastern Ukraine. A weaker euro also hurt bullion. * Reflecting souring investor sentiment, hedge funds and money managers decreased their bullish futures and option bets in gold for a third consecutive week to the lowest since June, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. * Investors this week are eyeing the situation in Ukraine for any worsening of tensions that could lead to safe-haven demand for gold. Fighting has already flared up in eastern Ukraine overnight into Sunday, jeopardising a ceasefire struck less than two days earlier. * Focus was also on Chinese trade data due later in the day which could likely add to recent signs of weakness in the world's No. 2 economy. * No major data expected this week from the United States, except for retail sales on Friday. * In other bullion news, the London Metal Exchange will not provide clearing services for over-the-counter trades in gold from Sept. 22 after the London Bullion Market Association said its members would no longer supply price data for forward curves. * Peru's gold output will likely drop by 20 percent this year and keep falling through 2016 as aging mines churn out less of the precious metal and a government crackdown curbs informal production, a ministry official said on Friday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Sterling slumped to its lowest in nearly 10 months on Monday amid worries about political uncertainty after an opinion poll showed supporters of Scottish independence from Britain taking the lead for the first time since the referendum campaign began. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) N/A China Trade data Aug 0600 Germany Trade data July 0830 Euro zone Sentix index Sep 1400 U.S. Employment trends Aug 1900 U.S. Consumer credit July PRICES AT 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1267.54 -1.05 -0.08 Spot silver 19.16 0.02 0.1 Spot platinum 1399.1 -1.4 -0.1 Spot palladium 887 2.5 0.28 Comex gold 1268.4 1.1 0.09 Comex silver 19.215 0.059 0.31 Euro 1.2951 DXY 83.835 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)