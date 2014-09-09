SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Gold hovered near its lowest
in three months on Tuesday after sharp overnight losses as the
dollar traded at 14-month highs against a basket of major
currencies, dimming the metal's appeal as a currency hedge.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,255.20 an ounce
by 0028 GMT. The metal closed down 1 percent on Monday, after
earlier hitting $1,251.24 - its lowest since June.
* The dollar was boosted after a Federal Reserve study on
interest rates and as the sterling was pressured amid ongoing
jitters that Scotland could vote to secede from the United
Kingdom.
* A research from the San Francisco Federal Reserve noted
that investors are pricing in a lower trajectory for interest
rate rises than members of the Fed itself.
* A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
* An independent Scotland could lay claim to a part of the
United Kingdom's 310-tonne gold reserves if votes go in favour
of the "Yes" campaign this month, with ownership of Britain's
bullion hoard up for negotiation along with other assets.
* Investors were also eyeing developments geopolitical
tensions over the Ukraine crisis. Russia signalled on Monday it
might ban Western airlines from flying over its territory as
part of an "asymmetrical" response to new European Union
sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
* In news from the physical markets, the U.S. Mint said it
will cease accepting dealer orders for its American Eagle
platinum bullion coins after Oct. 1 as demand tumbles, and plans
to make fewer platinum coins for investors next year.
* Top buyer China is back from a holiday on Tuesday, and
premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange will be watched to gauge
the strength of buying interest in the market.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Scotland's threat to secede from the United Kingdom
knocked the British pound to a 10-month low against the U.S.
dollar on Monday and sparked weakness in major stock markets
already uncertain as to whether a cease-fire in Ukraine would
hold.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Trade data July
0645 France Budget balance July
1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism Aug
1400 U.S. JOLTS job openings July
PRICES AT 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1255.2 -0.24 -0.02
Spot silver 18.99 0.01 0.05
Spot platinum 1394.24 2.84 0.2
Spot palladium 881.95 4.85 0.55
Comex gold 1256.4 2.1 0.17
Comex silver 19.05 0.089 0.47
Euro 1.2896
DXY 84.308
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)