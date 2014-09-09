* Gold fails to shake overnight losses of 1 pct
* Dollar index at 14-month high
* China returns from holiday, premiums steady
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Gold hovered near its lowest
in three months on Tuesday after sharp overnight losses as the
dollar traded at 14-month highs against a basket of major
currencies, dimming the metal's appeal as a currency hedge.
Spot gold had slipped slightly to $1,254.60 an ounce
by 0629 GMT. The metal closed down 1 percent on Monday, after
earlier hitting $1,251.24 - its lowest since June.
"Gold appears to be testing its $1,250 an ounce support
handle, and any break below may see the precious metal extend
its bearish trend," said OCBC Bank analyst Barnabas Gan.
The path of least resistance for gold is to move lower as
the U.S. dollar is expected to strengthen further, other traders
said.
The dollar index was near July 2013 highs, boosted by a San
Francisco Fed study that noted investors are pricing in a lower
trajectory for interest rates rises than members of the central
bank are.
It was also supported as sterling was pressured amid ongoing
jitters that Scotland could vote to secede from the United
Kingdom.
A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
"Momentum indicators highlight an accelerated pace of
decline, and we maintain our expectations for further weakness
toward the June low of $1,240," said analysts at ScotiaMocatta.
Top buyer China returned from a holiday on Tuesday but
failed to provide any significant support to prices.
Premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange were
steady at $4-$5 an ounce, higher than the $2-$3 seen early last
week, in a sign that buying has picked up in recent days as
prices drop to multi-month lows.
Investors were also eyeing geopolitical tensions over
Ukraine. A ceasefire agreed between Ukraine and pro-Russian
rebels last week has weakened safe-haven bids for gold, though
each side accused the other of sporadic shelling.
Russia signalled on Monday it might ban Western airlines
from flying over its territory as part of an "asymmetrical"
response to new European Union sanctions over the Ukraine
crisis.
PRICES AT 0629 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1254.6 -0.84 -0.07
Spot silver 18.99 0.01 0.05
Spot platinum 1390.8 -0.6 -0.04
Spot palladium 877.3 0.2 0.02
Comex gold 1255.4 1.1 0.09
Comex silver 19.01 0.049 0.26
Euro 1.2885
DXY 84.381
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Anand Basu)