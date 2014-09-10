SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Gold slipped on Wednesday to
trade near its lowest in three months as speculation over an
early U.S. interest rate hike strengthened the dollar and dulled
bullion's appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold slipped $1 to $1,254.90 an ounce by 0039
GMT. It fell to $1,247.15 on Tuesday - its lowest since June 6,
before paring losses to close up 0.04 percent.
* The dollar hit a 14-month high on Tuesday as investors
seemed to reprice the risk of an earlier U.S. interest rate hike
after interpreting a Federal Reserve study as suggesting they
were underestimating such a move.
* The Fed research published earlier this week ramped up
expectations that central bankers could signal an
earlier-than-expected hike in rates at their policy-setting
meeting next week on Sept. 16-17.
* U.S. job openings held near a 13-year high in July while
hiring picked up, according to a report from the U.S. Department
of Labor.
* Investors fear strong economic data could prompt the Fed
to raise rates sooner than expected. Higher rates would dull the
appeal of non-interest yielding assets such as bullion.
* Easing geopolitical tensions over the Ukraine crisis also
curbed some safe-haven appetite for gold. A ceasefire between
Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels was agreed on Friday, part of a
peace plan meant to end a five-month conflict that has killed
more than 3,000 people and caused the sharpest confrontation
between Russia and the West since the Cold War.
* But caution persisted as the military said five Ukrainian
servicemen have been killed in the past four days, underscoring
strains in the ceasefire.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The Australian dollar nursed a second session of heavy
losses early on Wednesday as investors unwound popular carry
trades amid a pick-up in market volatility and further gains in
U.S. Treasury yields.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Industrial output July
1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories July
PRICES AT 0039 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1254.9 -1.04 -0.08
Spot silver 18.99 -0.04 -0.21
Spot platinum 1382.65 3.15 0.23
Spot palladium 859.58 3.08 0.36
Comex gold 1256.1 7.6 0.61
Comex silver 19.065 0.145 0.77
Euro 1.2945
DXY 84.08
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)