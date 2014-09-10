SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Gold slipped on Wednesday to trade near its lowest in three months as speculation over an early U.S. interest rate hike strengthened the dollar and dulled bullion's appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold slipped $1 to $1,254.90 an ounce by 0039 GMT. It fell to $1,247.15 on Tuesday - its lowest since June 6, before paring losses to close up 0.04 percent. * The dollar hit a 14-month high on Tuesday as investors seemed to reprice the risk of an earlier U.S. interest rate hike after interpreting a Federal Reserve study as suggesting they were underestimating such a move. * The Fed research published earlier this week ramped up expectations that central bankers could signal an earlier-than-expected hike in rates at their policy-setting meeting next week on Sept. 16-17. * U.S. job openings held near a 13-year high in July while hiring picked up, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Labor. * Investors fear strong economic data could prompt the Fed to raise rates sooner than expected. Higher rates would dull the appeal of non-interest yielding assets such as bullion. * Easing geopolitical tensions over the Ukraine crisis also curbed some safe-haven appetite for gold. A ceasefire between Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels was agreed on Friday, part of a peace plan meant to end a five-month conflict that has killed more than 3,000 people and caused the sharpest confrontation between Russia and the West since the Cold War. * But caution persisted as the military said five Ukrainian servicemen have been killed in the past four days, underscoring strains in the ceasefire. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The Australian dollar nursed a second session of heavy losses early on Wednesday as investors unwound popular carry trades amid a pick-up in market volatility and further gains in U.S. Treasury yields. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Industrial output July 1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories July PRICES AT 0039 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1254.9 -1.04 -0.08 Spot silver 18.99 -0.04 -0.21 Spot platinum 1382.65 3.15 0.23 Spot palladium 859.58 3.08 0.36 Comex gold 1256.1 7.6 0.61 Comex silver 19.065 0.145 0.77 Euro 1.2945 DXY 84.08 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)