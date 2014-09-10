(Adds comments and updates market activity; adds NEW YORK to dateline, second byline)

By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 10 Gold fell 0.7 percent on Wednesday, trading near its lowest in seven months at just over $1,240 an ounce, pulled down by fears that encouraging economic data could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

Bullion's losses weighed on platinum and palladium for a second day, while keeping silver under the key $19 mark.

The yellow metal largely ignored geopolitical factors ahead of U.S. President Barack Obama's speech to outline a strategy against Islamic State, a group in Iraq whose savage methods have included the beheading of two American captives.

Investors were anticipating a more hawkish stance on monetary policy from the Fed's Open Market Committee (FOMC) at its next policy meeting on Sept. 16-17, after a study from the San Francisco Fed released on Monday showed that investors underestimated the speed at which the Fed might raise rates.

"While bullion prices at current levels reflect, to an extent, expectations for tighter monetary policies, it does not preclude prices from falling further should the upcoming FOMC statement be viewed as more hawkish than anticipated," said James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC.

Spot gold hit its weakest since early June at $1,246.56 an ounce and was down 0.6 percent at $1,248.30 an ounce at 12:06 p.m. EDT (1606 GMT).

Those prices were less than $10 above $1,240.69, bullion's lowest price since February.

U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery outperformed spot, up 40 cents at $1,248.90.

The dollar index held near Tuesday's 14-month high, up 0.1 percent against a basket of currencies. A recent pullback in crude oil prices, which fell 1 percent on Wednesday, also broadly pressured precious metals.

Prices got little support from demand for physical metal in Asia, the leading market for gold, dealers said.

In India, the second-largest gold buyer, Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is not considering an immediate cut in gold import duty.

Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.6 percent at $18.91 an ounce. Spot platinum edged lower by 0.1 percent to $1,377.99 an ounce, and spot palladium was down 1.1 percent at $847.20 an ounce.

Platinum fell to its lowest since early February at $1,373.60 an ounce, while palladium hit a one-month low of $844.40 an ounce, having fallen 2.3 percent on Tuesday. (Editing by David Evans, Pravin Char and Peter Galloway)