By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 10 Gold fell 0.7 percent
on Wednesday, trading near its lowest in seven months at just
over $1,240 an ounce, pulled down by fears that encouraging
economic data could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates sooner than expected.
Bullion's losses weighed on platinum and palladium for a
second day, while keeping silver under the key $19 mark.
The yellow metal largely ignored geopolitical factors ahead
of U.S. President Barack Obama's speech to outline a strategy
against Islamic State, a group in Iraq whose savage methods have
included the beheading of two American captives.
Investors were anticipating a more hawkish stance on
monetary policy from the Fed's Open Market Committee (FOMC) at
its next policy meeting on Sept. 16-17, after a study from the
San Francisco Fed released on Monday showed that investors
underestimated the speed at which the Fed might raise rates.
"While bullion prices at current levels reflect, to an
extent, expectations for tighter monetary policies, it does not
preclude prices from falling further should the upcoming FOMC
statement be viewed as more hawkish than anticipated," said
James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC.
Spot gold hit its weakest since early June at
$1,246.56 an ounce and was down 0.6 percent at $1,248.30 an
ounce at 12:06 p.m. EDT (1606 GMT).
Those prices were less than $10 above $1,240.69, bullion's
lowest price since February.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery
outperformed spot, up 40 cents at $1,248.90.
The dollar index held near Tuesday's 14-month high, up 0.1
percent against a basket of currencies. A recent pullback in
crude oil prices, which fell 1 percent on Wednesday, also
broadly pressured precious metals.
Prices got little support from demand for physical metal in
Asia, the leading market for gold, dealers said.
In India, the second-largest gold buyer, Trade Minister
Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is not considering an
immediate cut in gold import duty.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.6
percent at $18.91 an ounce. Spot platinum edged lower by
0.1 percent to $1,377.99 an ounce, and spot palladium was
down 1.1 percent at $847.20 an ounce.
Platinum fell to its lowest since early February at
$1,373.60 an ounce, while palladium hit a one-month low of
$844.40 an ounce, having fallen 2.3 percent on Tuesday.
