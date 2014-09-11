SINGAPORE, Sept 11 Gold was trading near its
lowest level in three months on Thursday, hit by fears of an
early hike in U.S interest rates, a stronger dollar and an
apparent easing of tensions over the Ukraine.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,248.95 an ounce
by 0030 GMT, after dropping 0.6 percent on Wednesday, when it
hit a three-month low of $1,243.56.
* The dollar index was trading near a 14-month peak on
Thursday as speculation has increased in recent days that the
U.S. Federal Reserve could soon raise rates.
* Higher interest rates would dent demand for non-interest
yielding assets such as gold.
* Meanwhile, gold's safe-haven demand was also curbed after
Ukraine's president said on Wednesday that Russia had removed
the bulk of its forces from his country, raising hopes for a
peace drive now underway after five months of conflict in which
more than 3,000 people have been killed.
* The recent drop in gold prices attracted some bargain
hunters with SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, seeing an inflow of 3 tonnes
to bring total holdings to 788.72 tonnes on Wednesday.
* India - the second biggest gold consumer after China - is
not considering an immediate cut in gold import duties, Trade
Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday, a policy that
could continue to keep buying interest subdued in the country.
* Africa's biggest bullion producer AngloGold Ashanti
has joined the wave of large miners shaking up their
businesses by announcing a $2.1 billion rights issue and plans
to spin off its non-South African assets in a new British-based
company.
* Other precious metals also followed gold's suit, with
silver holding near three-month lows on Thursday.
Platinum was trading near a seven-month trough hit on
Wednesday, while palladium hovered close to its lowest in
a month.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in
Apple shares, while expectations for a stronger economy and thus
higher interest rates from the Fed boosted the dollar to a
six-year high against the yen.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China Producer prices Aug
0130 China Consumer prices Aug
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1800 U.S. Federal budget Aug
PRICES AT 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1248.95 0.55 0.04
Spot silver 18.94 0.04 0.21
Spot platinum 1377.75 -1 -0.07
Spot palladium 848.75 2.45 0.29
Comex gold 1249.9 4.6 0.37
Comex silver 18.975 0.049 0.26
Euro 1.2922
DXY 84.18
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)