* Gold holds losses as dollar near 14-month peak
* Physical demand in Asia eyed for price support
* SPDR fund sees first inflow in three weeks
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Sept 11 Gold was trading near a
three-month low on Thursday, hit by fears of an early hike in
U.S interest rates, a stronger dollar and an apparent easing of
tensions over Ukraine.
With the dollar index trading near a 14-month peak on
Thursday on increasing speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve
could soon raise rates, bullion investors were eyeing any uptick
in physical demand in Asia for price support.
Gold may continue to struggle until the Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting next week that could provide clues on
when the U.S. central bank would hike rates. Higher rates would
dent demand for non-interest yielding assets such as gold.
Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,247.10 an ounce
by 0628 GMT, after dropping 0.6 percent on Wednesday, when it
hit a three-month low of $1,243.56.
"While gold may face further pressure in the current macro
environment, a pick-up in physical demand would help stem the
possibility for further losses," HSBC analysts said in a note.
"Physical demand appears light despite gold's price decline
so far in the month."
Dealers in Hong Kong, the main conduit for gold into China,
said demand had picked up in recent days because of the drop in
prices, but not in any robust way.
In India, the second biggest buyer, demand is expected to
pick up ahead of the Diwali festival, but import curbs could
keep any gains in check.
Meanwhile, gold's safe-haven demand was also curbed after
Ukraine's president said on Wednesday that Russia had removed
the bulk of its forces from his country, raising hopes for a
peace drive now underway after five months of conflict in which
more than 3,000 people have been killed.
The recent drop in gold prices attracted some bargain
hunters with holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, increasing 3 tonnes on
Wednesday to 788.72 tonnes - the first inflow in three weeks.
Other precious metals also tracked gold, with silver
holding near three-month lows on Thursday. Platinum was
trading near a seven-month trough hit on Wednesday, while
palladium hovered close to its lowest in a month.
PRICES AT 0628 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1247.1 -1.3 -0.1
Spot silver 18.86 -0.04 -0.21
Spot platinum 1377 -1.75 -0.13
Spot palladium 847.75 1.45 0.17
Comex gold 1247.8 2.5 0.2
Comex silver 18.915 -0.011 -0.06
Euro 1.2897
DXY 84.331
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Subhranshu Sahu)