SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Gold extended losses to trade
near a 7-1/2 month low on Friday, poised to post its worst week
in more than three months as a stronger dollar and easing
tensions in Ukraine curbed appetite for safe-haven bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had slipped 0.2 percent to $1,238.36 an
ounce by 0031 GMT, not too far from Thursday's trough of
$1,234.71 - also the metal's lowest since late January.
* Gold is down 2.4 percent for the week, its biggest weekly
drop since the week ended May 30.
* Bullion's weakness in recent days has largely been due to
the stronger dollar, which is being boosted by strong economic
data and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon
raise interest rates.
* The dollar index saw small losses on Thursday as
data showed more Americans tapping unemployment benefits, but it
was firmly on track to post its ninth consecutive week of gains.
* Safe-haven bids for gold were also lower after Ukraine's
president said that Russia had removed the bulk of its forces
from his country, raising hopes for a peace drive now underway
after five months of conflict in which more than 3,000 people
have been killed.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.32 tonnes to
788.40 tonnes on Thursday.
* CME Group Inc will launch a physically deliverable
gold futures contract in Hong Kong later this year to capture
growing hedging and investment buying in the Asian region.
* ICE Futures U.S. said it will reduce contract size and
increase purity in its Mini Gold futures and options, its latest
attempt to boost trading volume by appealing to retail
investors.
* South Africa-focused bullion producer Sibanye Gold
plans to cut up to 2,500 workers at its recently
acquired Cooke 4 mine west of Johannesburg, two industry sources
told Reuters on Thursday.
* Among other precious metals, silver held sharp
overnight losses to trade near a 14-month low. It was headed for
a loss for the eighth week out of nine.
* Platinum group metals were hit by profit-taking and
weakness in gold prices. Platinum, trading near its
lowest since February, was poised for its worst week since
April.
* With a 6-percent drop, palladium was the worst
performing precious metal of the week. The decline marks the
metal's biggest weekly loss since June 2013.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks closed little changed on Thursday and the
dollar, with data showing more Americans tapping unemployment
benefits muddied views on when U.S. policymakers might first
raise interest rates.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany wholesale price index Aug
0645 France current account July
0800 Italy industrial output July
0900 Euro zone employment Q2
0900 Euro zone industrial production July
1230 U.S. import prices Aug
1230 U.S. export prices Aug
1230 U.S. retail sales Aug
1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Sept
1400 U.S. business inventories July
PRICES AT 0031 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1238.36 -2.13 -0.17
Spot silver 18.61 -0.03 -0.16
Spot platinum 1362 -2.3 -0.17
Spot palladium 828.3 -0.5 -0.06
Comex gold 1239.2 0.2 0.02
Comex silver 18.66 0.061 0.33
Euro 1.292
DXY 84.304
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)