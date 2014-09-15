SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Gold dropped to fresh
eight-month lows on Monday on fears that the U.S. Federal
Reserve may signal an early interest rate hike at this week's
policy meeting, while the strength in the dollar and weak
physical demand also weighed on bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell to $1,225.30 an ounce, its lowest
since January, early on Monday before steadying at $1,227.70 by
0020 GMT. Last week, the metal dropped 3 percent as the dollar
index posted its ninth straight weekly gain.
* Silver fell 0.2 percent to trade near a 14-month
low.
* The Fed is facing perhaps its most pivotal meeting of the
year this week, as it debates a potential overhaul of its
guidance on interest rates and seeks to nail down a plan for
exiting its extraordinarily easy monetary policy.
* Investors will parse the U.S. central bank's words closely
for any clues on the timing of the first U.S. rate hike in more
than eight years. The Fed will begin its two-day policy meet on
Tuesday.
* Any hike in interest rates would dim the appeal of gold, a
non-interest bearing asset.
* The dollar, which has been gaining in strength in recent
days on hopes of a more hawkish Fed, has also been hurting gold.
* Physical demand has been weak despite the drop in prices
as buyers expect further declines.
* Hedge funds and money managers cut bullish futures and
option bets in gold to their lowest in nearly three months, the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
* In mining news, South African-focused bullion producer
Sibanye Gold said on Friday it was starting talks with
unions and other stakeholders about possible job cuts at its
Cooke 4 mine to boost profits and productivity.
* Silver miner Fresnillo Plc has agreed buy Newmont
Mining Corp's 44 percent stake in Penmont, their Mexican
gold mining joint venture for $450 million in cash.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar index posted its ninth consecutive week of
gains on Friday and the U.S. currency rose to six-year highs
against the yen on speculation that the Fed may strike a more
hawkish tone when it meets this week.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Eurostat Trade July
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Sep
1315 U.S. Industrial Output Aug
PRICES AT 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1227.7 -0.43 -0.04
Spot silver 18.53 -0.04 -0.22
Spot platinum 1361.25 0.95 0.07
Spot palladium 833.25 -0.45 -0.05
Comex gold 1228.9 -2.6 -0.21
Comex silver 18.575 -0.031 -0.17
Euro 1.2952
DXY 84.244
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
